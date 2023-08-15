World’s Most Advanced AI Enhanced Biometric Security Credit Card for Visa, MasterCard and More : SmartMetric, Inc. SMME

$SMME Logo $SMME Benefits $SMME The Future $SMME Fingerprint $SMME Collage

Over the past decade we have been constantly refining the size and all importantly the thickness of the components in our card so as to provide the lowest profile for the card's internal electronics.” — SMME CEO Chaya Hendrick.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- World’s Most Advanced AI Enhanced Biometric Security Credit Card for Visa, MasterCard and More Nearing Shipping Point After Achieving 1/3 Battery Size Reduction: SmartMetric, Inc. Biometric Fingerprint Scanning for Credit & Debit Card Fraud Protection.Technological Leader in the Biometric Fingerprint Activated Credit Card Industry.Design Patents to Block Any Other Biometric Fingerprint Activated Cards in the United States.The Only Biometric Credit Card That Can Be Used in ALL Card Readers.Working with One of the World's Largest Credit Card Network Brands.Latest Card Version Achieved 1/3 Battery Size Reduction and Currently in Final Licensing for Shipment to Company Assembly Plant.In Device Embedded AI With Intermittent Remote AI Interfacing Will Bring a Massive Leap in Data Security.Engineers Working to Incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into New Versions.Visa2 and MasterCard2 have Adopted Use of Biometric Credit Cards.Thermal Sensing Technology Added to Counter Fake Fingerprint Threat.SmartMetric (OTC: SMME) is the creator of an advanced Biometric payment card technology that addresses the multibillion existing chip-based credit and debit card market. Figures published by EMVCo reveal that by year end of 2020, 10.8 billion EMVchip cards have been issued by financial institutions and were in global circulation – a massive increase of nearly 1 billion credit and debit EMVcards compared to the previous twelve months.After the card holder's fingerprint is stored inside the SMME card, all the user needs to do is touch the fingerprint sensor on the surface. In less time than it takes to reach across to insert the card into a credit or debit card reader, the card has scanned the user's fingerprint and matched it with the pre-stored fingerprint inside the card. On a successful match, the card is turned on so that it can perform a card transaction. The ease of use of the SMME biometric card, along with the fact that it is powered by the SMME internal green battery prior to the card being inserted into a reader to power the internal processor doing the fingerprint scan, means the SMME card is the only card that can work across all card reader types and situations. Biometric cards that do not have an internal independent power supply are very limited on where such cards can be used. A big advantage for both credit card users as well as banks in fighting card fraud is the fact that the SMME biometric card can not be activated if someone else is trying to use the card. SMME Nearing Shipping of Its Latest Premium Card for the Credit Card IndustryOn August 10th SMME announced having completed the upgrading of the internal hybrid solid state internal battery inside the SmartMetric card, the company is pleased to announce it has achieved a 1/3 battery size reduction while retaining the power capacity features against its previous battery."Over the past decade we have been constantly refining the size and all importantly the thickness of the components in our card so as to provide the lowest profile for the card's internal electronics. Each improvement we make resulting in smaller dimensions of our components directly results in greater thickness of the lamination layers of the card which in turn provides for a better overall look and finish of the end card product," said SMME CEO Chaya Hendrick. When SMME first started on building its prototype biometric credit card over a decade ago, the overall thickness of the electronics was four times the thickness of a standard credit card. SMME says that its overall thickness and profile of its electronics including the board and its internal battery is now less than one third the thickness of a standard credit card. SMME says that its overall thickness and profile of its electronics including the board and its internal battery is now less than one third the thickness of a standard credit card.The SMME rechargeable battery inside the biometric credit card allows the card to be used across all standard credit card readers at stores, gas pumps and even ATMs. Unlike non powered biometric cards that rely on drawing power from card readers in order to perform a biometric identification function thereby limiting the cards used and making it unworkable in most restaurants, gas pumps and ATMs.The latest battery for the SMME biometric card is currently going through final licensing and approvals for shipment via air from the SMME assembly plant.Interfacing of In Device Embedded AI With Intermittent Remote AI Interfacing Will Bring a Massive Leap in Data SecurityOn June 29th SMME announced that embedding AI (artificial intelligence) in hardware that then interfaces with powerful remote AI systems will allow for a massive increase in device security.The advantage of AI as an embedded in the device, hardware-based security is that it provides a greater level of security than a remote centralized processor. A central computer or even a smartphone that is always connected to a network wirelessly, provides many opportunity points for malicious intrusion. A device such as a credit card that is not connected all the time to a network is without question far more secure.AI in device and centralized computing, allows for a staggering increase in variable analysis and algorithmic computations that will be able to be used for instance to detect malicious data capture attempts while at the same time providing a massively enhanced level of encryption.“Looking into the future, we are going to see amazing gains in data security. We will see almost unthinkable advances in particular when we marry AI with Quantum computing. SMME Biometric Credit Card to Add Next Generation Biometric Security to the Multi Billion Unit Credit and Debit Card MarketOn June 27th SMME announced that Visa, Mastercard and other payments networks are reported to now have more than 6.7 billion credit cards issued worldwide. The following is the breakdown of cards in circulation per network brand. Visa 3.94B, Mastercard 2.58B, American Express 122M, JCB 144M, Diners Club 66M.1EMVco, the international card standards organization governing EMV payments chips used in today's credit and debit card report more than 11 billion cards with EMV chips have been issued worldwide. Visa 3.94B, Mastercard 2.58B, American Express 122M, JCB 144M, Diners Club 66M.1EMVco, the international card standards organization governing EMV payments chips used in today’s credit and debit card report more than 11 billion cards with EMV chips have been issued worldwide.The SMME biometric fingerprint recognition technology built inside of the credit and debit card uses embedded biometric technology to positively recognize the card holder and turn on the cards EMV contact and contactless payments chip.SMME sees the adoption of biometric credit cards being driven primarily by card users. Apart from the majority of card users saying they would prefer to use a biometric credit card, the driving motive for consumers is the added security perceived when using biometric secured cards. Adoption of Biometric Credit Cards by Both Visa and MasterCardOn June 22nd SMME that both Visa2 and MasterCard2 have adopted the use of biometric credit cards with advanced features over their respective payment networks.As with any new disruptive technology, SMME sees that in the first instance there will be a steady adoption take up and then we will see a dramatic S-curve adoption of biometric cards as banks and consumers alike are drawn to the advanced security of credit cards that have inbuilt biometrics.SMME leads the world in biometric credit card technology in having developed a biometric credit card that has an internal rechargeable battery that is used to power the fingerprint scanning of the card user, independent of card reading terminals and ATMs. This allows the SMME biometric card to be used "anywhere and anytime" a card holder wants to use their new biometric card.Other less advanced cards have begun trials in Europe that are not self-powered. This is a huge disadvantage vs. the SMME card as a non-powered biometric card will not work at a lot of gas stations, ATMs and restaurants that process the credit card charging away from the table.The advanced SMME biometric card has many other features, not least is its hardware-based detection of a live finger. This provides the SMME card with added security against fake fingerprint replicas, making the SMME biometric card the most secure card developed. SMME Internally Powered Biometric Card Is the Most Advanced Biometric Card for the Credit Card IndustryOn June 21st SMME announced that having spent years of R&D and investment of over $33 million, SmartMetric holds what is believed to be an unassailable technological lead in the new biometric fingerprint activated credit card industry.Leading credit card brands have now accepted the introduction of biometric credit cards. This heralds the use of biometric technology built into credit cards as the next generation advanced security evolution of the most used form of payment, the credit card. This heralds the use of biometric technology built into credit cards as the next generation advanced security evolution of the most used form of payment, the credit card.SMME leads the world in biometric credit card technology in having developed a biometric credit card that has an internal rechargeable battery that is used to power the fingerprint scanning of the card user independent of card reading terminals and ATM’s. This allows the SMME biometric card to be able to used “anywhere and anytime” a card holder wants to use their new biometric card.The advanced SMME biometric card has many other features not least is its hardware-based detection of a live finger. This provides the card with added security against fake fingerprint replicas making the SMME biometric card the most secure card developed.Design Patents to Block Any Other Biometric Fingerprint Activated Cards in the United StatesOn June 20th SMME reported that the company’s issued design patents cover various shapes of fingerprint sensors that can be placed on the surface of the card in any place that on the card that a sensor can be placed. Effectively stopping anyone else from having a smart card with a chip and sensor on it or a credit card with a chip and fingerprint sensor from on it from being sold in the largest credit card market in the world which is the United States. SMME is in the final stages of QC testing of its biometric card hardware along with the biometric card internal software and embedded operating system. This is the final preparation of the SMME biometric card product prior to presenting it to one of the world's largest credit card brands and card networks. It is planned that then the card will be offered to various major card issuing banks globally. It is planned that then the card will be offered to various major card issuing banks globally.SMME to Embed Artificial Intelligence Into Its Biometric Credit CardOn June 2nd SMME announced that while the company is close to releasing its advanced premium fingerprint biometric activated credit card, their engineers are now working on adding embedded AI into the card’s electronics.Since SMME designed its biometric credit card with a dual processor, it has provided the company with the ability to innovate way beyond the simple functions of a standard credit card. The payments processing chip is separate from the advanced cryptographic MCU that is also embedded in the SMME card.Adding embedded AI inside the electronics of the SMME biometric credit card will provide a whole new world of application and real-time uses beyond doing a simple credit card transaction. AI with biometrics is a revolutionary advance in credit card security and user applications.The SMME electronics and software team have been working for over a decade and are well versed in adapting advanced electronic solutions into miniature very thin form factors.Embedded AI integrates AI into electronic systems. Embedded AI differs from cloud-based AI because it does not rely on remote computing resources to perform AI tasks. Instead, embedded AI is integrated directly into electronic devices, allowing them to perform AI tasks locally.SMME Premium Biometric Fingerprint Activated Credit Cards Add Thermal Sensing to Defeat Fake Fingerprint Fraud AttemptsOn May 3rd SMME announced that it has successfully added thermal sensing inside of its biometric fingerprint activated credit cards in order to defeat fake artificial fingerprints from fraudsters wanting to fool the biometric protection inside the SMME card.The use of thermal sensing to determine if the card user is a real person became evident as a much-needed anti-fraud element in a biometric fingerprint card. Some have erroneously said that live fingerprint detection can be done using software. SMME, having tested in its research and development center in Tel Aviv, Israel found that these anti-fraud live detection through software claims are not credible. The fake fingerprint is able to trigger a biometric detection in most attempts and therefore is totally unsafe in a high security environment such as a Credit Card or Identity Card.Using thermal in-card sensing allows the fingerprint recognition software to also recognize if the person touching the card's biometric sensor is in fact a live person. A live person has a body temperature within a standard range and anything outside of this body temperature range will not allow the biometric fingerprint recognition to work.SMME founder and inventor, Chaya Hendrick has increased the patent protection for the advanced premium biometric card with new filings both in the United States and internationally.The SMME biometric fingerprint activated credit card is also protected by issued patents in the United States that effectively prohibit anyone else from bringing to market a credit or debit card with a chip and a standard fingerprint sensor.For more information on $SMME visit: https://www.smartmetric.com DISCLAIMER: CAP/FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. CAP/FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. 