VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners Invests in Luminoah to Provide the First-Ever Portable, Data Driven, Feeding System

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Virginia Venture Partners, the equity investment program of Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), today announced an investment in Luminoah. Charlottesville, Va.-based Luminoah is a medical technology company dedicated to improving the standard of care for patients requiring enteral nutrition. The company’s portable, intuitive, and connected nutrition system creates a new reality for patients and providers, enabling the freedom to feed anytime, anywhere with robust data tracking and remote patient monitoring.

The importance of nutrition during the treatment of chronic conditions is critical to providing the body with substance and strength needed for recovery. However, the current system is outdated and inadequate. Between the weight of a nutritional feeding program requiring bulky equipment, overnight feeding, and the inability to share data effectively with their physician, it is difficult to navigate and overpowers the ability for patients to live life to the fullest. To combat this, Luminoah is reimagining tube feeding with a safer, more portable, and intuitive device. Luminoah aims to grant users the freedom to feed themselves anytime, anywhere, while empowering healthcare providers to support their patients remotely, without them needing to be under constant care for days to weeks on end, living life being attached to a pole.

“In 2019, my family received a cancer diagnosis for my 3-year-old son. We quickly realized that the tumor would affect my son’s ability to safely eat and drink, creating a new reality for him and for our family. Our once active child was suddenly tethered to a pole-mounted tube feeding system most of the day, limiting his mobility and quality of life. We set out to address this challenge by developing a wearable solution,” says Neal Piper, CEO and Founder of Luminoah. “Luminoah is proud to provide a technology dedicated to improving the lives of people requiring enteral feeding, and we thank VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners investment to help continue our growth.”

As the first truly portable feeding system, users are free to move around as much as possible, letting users live an active life during the day and sleep safely at night. Additionally, the streamlined setup and user-friendly interface empower users to regain control of their day and spend less time on feeds. With the ability to track data on a mobile device, users can track feeds and share the data with their provider or caregiver.

“The Luminoah team is built with individuals from some of the most successful companies in spine care, diabetes care, and software development to build the world’s first truly portable, connected tube feeding system,” says Alex Euler, Senior Investment Director of Virginia Venture Partners. “The team is making exciting developments, and is truly pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We are excited to contribute to their success and see the continued impact they make on the healthcare industry.”

VIPC’s investment in Luminoah draws upon funds made available through the U.S. Treasury Department State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) Program.

