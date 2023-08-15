Jason Schenker Delivers Opening Keynote at the 2023 AICPA & CIMA Governmental Accounting & Auditing Online Update
Top-ranked financial expert Jason Schenker, President of Prestige Economics and Chairman of The Futurist Institute, delivered opening keynote at AICPA event.
We stand at the crossroads of unprecedented economic and technological shifts. Harnessing the power of data and AI isn't just an advantage; it's imperative to lead in tomorrow's market landscape.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, Jason Schenker, President of Prestige Economics and Chairman of The Futurist Institute, addressed a global audience at the 2023 AICPA & CIMA Governmental Accounting & Auditing Online Update. He delivered a keynote on "Navigating the Economic, Financial, and AI Outlook in a Time of Uncertainty."
— Jason Schenker, President of Prestige Economics
Mr. Schenker emphasized that we are in a pivotal phase for the economy, with significant risks and opportunities looming for financial markets and the business world. He delved into recent economic trends, presented an in-depth analysis of current data, and projected the potential risks and opportunities of the future.
A critical portion of Mr. Schenker's talk concentrated on actionable strategic recommendations for accounting, audit, finance, and business professionals to navigate uncertainty and win under the current economic and financial market conditions.
During his speech, Mr. Schenker provided invaluable insights on inflation, interest rates, and the risks to growth and corporate profits. Additionally, he shed light on fundamental subjects like labor market data, the ongoing war for talent, and the complexities of interpreting mixed labor market signals.
In the context of the current tight labor market, Mr. Schenker also highlighted the indispensable role of AI technologies, notably ChatGPT. He presented a roadmap for attendees, listing pivotal professional opportunities where AI can be leveraged and outlining best practices to mitigate potential downside risks.
Tackling broader, overarching trends, he discussed his expectations surrounding the evolution of Cold War Two®, the decline of globalization, and the associated supply chain and operational risks. Additionally, Mr. Schenker commented on the burgeoning push for sustainability and the emissions-focused SEC rule, currently in a state of uncertainty.
"In these challenging times, knowledge is our most potent tool," said Jason Schenker. "The future may be laden with uncertainty, but with the right information and strategy, we can confidently navigate through it."
Mr. Schenker expressed his gratitude for the invitation to speak. "I'm deeply honored to have had the opportunity to speak at this AICPA & CIMA event, sharing insights that could shape our future trajectory," said Mr. Schenker.
About Jason Schenker:
Jason Schenker is the President of Prestige Economics and Chairman of The Futurist Institute. He is an internationally recognized financial market expert and has been ranked one of the most accurate financial forecasters in the world by Bloomberg. For more information, visit www.JasonSchenker.com.
About Prestige Economics:
Prestige Economics is a leading financial market research firm specializing in economic, risk, and strategy consulting. The firm has a long track record of accurately forecasting economic indicators, commodity prices, and foreign exchange rates. For more information, visit www.PrestigeEconomics.com.
About The Futurist Institute:
The Futurist Institute helps professionals future-proof their careers and organizations by offering valuable research, training programs, and certifications. These resources empower individuals to become forward-thinking leaders who embrace emerging technologies and future trends.
For more information, visit www.TheFuturistInstitute.org.
