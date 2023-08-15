Pivotal Moments Media Announces Sandy Lutton as New President

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pivotal Moments Media (PMM), an innovative media platform focusing on mental fitness through inspiring and uplifting content, has proudly announced the promotion of Sandy Lutton to the position of President.

The announcement was shared today by Robert Morgan, Founder and CEO, highlighting Lutton's vital role and commitment to the success of the company.

Lutton, previously with Grant Thornton and the Washington Speakers Bureau, brings a rich background of experience in leading various teams and projects. Her arrival at PMM was marked by a shared passion for uplifting, inspiring stories that impact mental fitness.

"Sandy's dedication to excellence, keen eye for detail, and ability to streamline processes make her the ideal leader to drive PMM's operational excellence as we grow and expand," said Morgan.

"Her focus on results and commitment to our mission will help PMM stay true to its vision while ensuring we remain nimble, creative, innovative, and impactful."

In her new role, Lutton will oversee day-to-day operations, ensure efficiency, and maintain a high standard of performance across all departments of the business. Her skills and dedication will be paramount as PMM grows and explores new opportunities for impact.

Lutton expressed her excitement about her new role, saying, "I am honored to take on this new challenge, and I'm committed to fostering a collaborative work environment that empowers our team. The incredible opportunities that lie ahead for PMM demand our focus and diligence, and I'm ready to lead our talented team as we make an even greater impact on people's lives."

She further added, "As we move into our next exciting phase, our focus on nurturing talent, strengthening our culture, and working closely with all stakeholders will be key in building a successful sustainable company. Together with Bob and our amazing team, I am confident that we can reach new heights and truly make a difference."

Morgan will continue his leadership as Founder and CEO, focusing on the vision of the company and key strategic initiatives including developing plans such as a University ecosystem for PMM and Mental Fitness through Sports.

PMM's mission remains focused on providing positive stories through various mediums like films, TV, books, music, podcasts, and short-form videos. The promotion of Lutton is seen as a pivotal step in the company's journey, aligning with its commitment to being a revolutionary, preventive, and proactive mental fitness platform.

"Thank you, Sandy, for your leadership and passion for our mission," concluded Morgan.

"Together we are going to impact millions of people and give them the skills and tools so they can thrive and flourish in life."

For more information about Pivotal Moments Media, please visit www.pivotalmomentsmedia.com

About Pivotal Moments Media:

Pivotal Moments Media recognizes that many people do not get the information and education to identify and cope with mental health issues early enough. Recent health reports indicate that we live in an unprecedented mental health crisis, and our youth are especially affected (HHS). The PMM platform curates and produces education and entertainment through its website, film, music, and other avenues with resources to encourage mental fitness.



