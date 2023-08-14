Miranda Lambert Graces The Cover of Ask Us Beauty Magazine
Miranda Lambert and her fearless authenticity that we cant get enough of at Ask Us Beauty.
What we love so much about Miranda, aside from her tremendous musical talent, is that she is who she is, and she doesn’t apologize for standing up for what she believes in”UNITED STATES, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ask Us Beauty Magazine, a trusted source of information on all things beauty and wellness with a mission of showcasing beauty in all its forms and defining beauty on your own terms, launches their latest Milestones issue, featuring country music superstar Miranda Lambert.
— Michelle Emmick, Editor-in-Chief
“We’re all about celebrating people, and who better to represent a party than the most decorated female artist in country music,” shares Editor-in-Chief Michelle Emmick. “Miranda was the perfect cover feature for this issue, as she’s commemorating many milestones of her own this year, both personally and professionally, which we discuss in our interview. What we love so much about Miranda, aside from her tremendous musical talent, is that she is who she is, and she doesn’t apologize for standing up for what she believes in — and that fearless authenticity is something we can’t get enough of at Ask Us Beauty.”
The celebration spans throughout the pages and spills over behind the scenes as Ask Us Beauty drops their 9th issue. “This special edition marks an incredible achievement for us — the 2nd anniversary of our publication. We're not just showcasing milestones; we're creating them. This issue embodies the groundbreaking strides we've taken together, which we couldn't have done without the support of our partners and community,” shares Managing Editor Amy Breuer.
In addition to achieving their 2nd anniversary, AUB was also recently named a finalist for the prestigious Eddie & Ozzie awards, alongside some of the biggest named publications in media.
Check out the latest issue of Ask Us Beauty, featuring Miranda Lambert, at www.askusbeautymagazine.com
ABOUT ASK US BEAUTY:
Ask Us Beauty is a quarterly magazine with content designed to educate, empower, and inspire individuals on all things beauty and wellness. This is done by bringing together people of all backgrounds to share their knowledge and stories in our pages. Whether through products, services, procedures, or personal brands, our mission is to change the narrative, allowing each of us to define beauty on our own terms. Why? Because we believe beauty is not limited to our outside appearance. It is within us. It is in our professional lives and our personal passions. It’s in our health and wellness and our relationships with our families, friends, and loved ones.
Visit AUB https://askusbeautymagazine.com
