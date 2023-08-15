Submit Release
PHOENIXTEAM FEATURED ON INC. 5000 LIST OF AMERICA’S FASTEST-GROWING PRIVATE COMPANIES FOR THE 4TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Specializing in mortgage technology solutions in federal and commercial spaces

Inc. 5000 2023 List of the fastest-growing private companies in America

Our status as a women-owned small business is a symbol of our dedication to gender equity.

PhoenixTeam with a 370% growth rate ranks #1549, #77 in Virginia, #92 in I.T. Services, and #90 in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria (D.C., VA, MD, WV).

We are humbled and grateful by this honor, for the fourth year in a row, to be recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest-growing, privately held companies in the nation.”
— Tanya Brennan, PhoenixTeam CEO and Managing Partner.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PhoenixTeam ranks No.1549, representing a 370% growth rate on the 2023 Inc. 5000 annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. In addition, PhoenixTeam ranked No. 77 in Virginia, 92 in I.T. Services, and 90 in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria (D.C., VA, MD, WV). The prestigious, data-driven list reflects the most successful companies within the U.S. economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“We are humbled and grateful by this honor, for the fourth year in a row, to be recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest-growing, privately held companies in the nation,” said Tanya Brennan, managing partner and CEO of PhoenixTeam. “PhoenixTeam’s incredibly talented team continues to deliver value and delight our clients with innovative solutions for their most difficult challenges. Focusing on the mortgage industry, it’s a privilege to have the opportunity to help federal housing agencies and commercial sector clients deliver better outcomes for veterans, farmers, and homeowners.”

The Inc. 5000 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating the pressures of inflation, rising costs of capital, and insurmountable hiring challenges. This year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 5000 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available Tuesday, August 23.


About PhoenixTeam 

PhoenixTeam is a technology company that specializes exclusively in the design, delivery, and care of mortgage technology solutions in federal and commercial spaces. Our dream is to enable affordable and accessible homeownership for all Americans through customer-centric technology solutions. We believe that by bringing joy and purpose back to software development while bridging the gap between technology and business teams, we can really make a difference in the lives of clients and homeowners everywhere. PhoenixTeam is a woman and minority-owned small business headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. 

Stephanie Bacot
PhoenixTeam
stephanie.bacot@phoenixoutcomes.com
