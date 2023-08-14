Saskatchewan Hosts 2023 Tri-National Agricultural Accord

CANADA, August 14 - Released on August 14, 2023

Saskatchewan will host delegations from across North America at the Tri-National Agricultural Accord in Saskatoon this week. Minister of Agriculture David Marit will use this opportunity to promote Saskatchewan's agriculture exports and stress the importance of open trade with two of the province's biggest trading partners.

The accord represents a longstanding commitment among senior state and provincial agriculture officials from Canada, the United States and Mexico to work together collaboratively on agricultural trade and development issues.

"The accord is an opportunity to strengthen long-standing relationships with the United States and Mexico as we work together on joint priorities like economic growth, trade and food security in North America," Minister of Agriculture David Marit said. "This event is an opportunity to discuss agricultural trade issues and to demonstrate that Saskatchewan producers lead in sustainable agricultural practices while setting new records for agri-food production and exports."

The U.S. continues to be Saskatchewan's top agri-food destination, accounting for 33 per cent of all agri-food exports, with sales valued at $6.2 billion. Exports to Mexico value almost $992 million, making it the province's fourth largest market.

During the Tri-National Accord, industry participants will have an opportunity to see Saskatchewan agriculture in action as they visit the Crop Development Centre Kernen Research Farm to learn about the site's ecological studies, grazing studies, crop breeding, crop production and crop and weed management research, and the Wanuskewin Heritage park to learn about the restoration of grasslands and the return of bison.

Media are invited to attend the Closing Ceremony at the Sheraton Cavalier Hotel in Saskatoon on August 16, 2023.

-30-

For more information, contact: