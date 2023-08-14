Feedback Wanted On Employment Standards Provisions Of The Saskatchewan Employment Act And Regulations

CANADA, August 14 - Released on August 14, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan is asking for public feedback as part of its review of the employment standards provisions in Part II of The Saskatchewan Employment Act and the accompanying regulations.

"World events, innovative ways of doing business and the use of technology have created new working arrangements for employers and employees," Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don Morgan said. "Using the feedback we receive, our goal is to modernize the legislation and ensure that we are creating a fair and balanced employment environment for continued investment and economic growth in our province."

A discussion paper is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/government/public-consultations and focuses on:

Application of employment standards and definitions of employer and employee

Hours of work

Wages and regulation of tips

Job protection for ill or injured employees

Employment leaves

Layoff and terminations

Authority of employment standards officers

Interested individuals can provide their feedback by October 31, 2023, on the paper or on any aspect of employment standards via email at legislation.labour@gov.sk.ca or in writing to:

Employment Standards Review

Corporate Services Division

Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety

300-1870 Albert Street, Regina, SK S4P 4W1

-30-

For more information, contact:

Gladys WasylenchukMinistry of Labour Relations and Workplace SafetyReginaPhone: 306-787-2411Email: gladys.wasylenchuk@gov.sk.ca