Feedback Wanted On Employment Standards Provisions Of The Saskatchewan Employment Act And Regulations
CANADA, August 14 - Released on August 14, 2023
The Government of Saskatchewan is asking for public feedback as part of its review of the employment standards provisions in Part II of The Saskatchewan Employment Act and the accompanying regulations.
"World events, innovative ways of doing business and the use of technology have created new working arrangements for employers and employees," Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don Morgan said. "Using the feedback we receive, our goal is to modernize the legislation and ensure that we are creating a fair and balanced employment environment for continued investment and economic growth in our province."
A discussion paper is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/government/public-consultations and focuses on:
- Application of employment standards and definitions of employer and employee
- Hours of work
- Wages and regulation of tips
- Job protection for ill or injured employees
- Employment leaves
- Layoff and terminations
- Authority of employment standards officers
Interested individuals can provide their feedback by October 31, 2023, on the paper or on any aspect of employment standards via email at legislation.labour@gov.sk.ca or in writing to:
Employment Standards Review
Corporate Services Division
Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety
300-1870 Albert Street, Regina, SK S4P 4W1
For more information, contact:Gladys Wasylenchuk
Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety
Regina
Phone: 306-787-2411
Email: gladys.wasylenchuk@gov.sk.ca