Denver's Liftout Capital Acquires Majority Stake in Franchise Creator, Boosting Franchise Development Prowess
We see tremendous potential in Franchise Creator and believe our partnership with Hossein and his team will help unlock further growth opportunities”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Liftout Capital ("Liftout"), a Denver-based investment holding company, today announced it has acquired a majority stake in Miami-based Franchise Creator, a leader in the franchise consulting industry. This strategic partnership with Hossein Kasmai, founder of Franchise Creator, marks an exciting new chapter for both entities, as Liftout’s extensive investment experience synergizes seamlessly with Franchise Creator’s innovative prowess in developing and expanding franchise concepts.
Franchise Creator, with its vast experience and proven track record in the franchise development and consulting space, is an ideal fit for Liftout’s portfolio, given its focus on founder-owned businesses in the lower middle market. This partnership is aligned with Liftout's mission to acquire and drive strategic growth and operational improvements in businesses with $1-10 million in EBITDA.
"We see tremendous potential in Franchise Creator and believe our partnership with Hossein and his team will help unlock further growth opportunities," said Bo Sutton, Co-Founder and Partner of Liftout Capital. "Our acquisition of Franchise Creator signifies Liftout’s commitment to empowering founder-led companies with the necessary resources to scale and succeed."
Franchise Creator’s founder, Hossein Kasmai, who will remain as the CEO, expressed enthusiasm about the new partnership. "We are excited about the opportunity to work with Liftout Capital. Their operational expertise, strategic insight, and flexible hold periods provide a unique platform for us to accelerate our growth," said Kasmai.
Eric Wolf, Co-Founder and Partner of Liftout, echoed Sutton's sentiment, "We are confident that our investment in Franchise Creator will help the company build on its impressive legacy. We are excited to work closely with Hossein to not only preserve the values of Franchise Creator but to propel it towards its next phase of growth."
True West Capital Partners provided financing to support the transaction. Davis Graham & Stubbs served as legal counsel to Liftout Capital. Berger Singerman served as legal counsel to Franchise Creator.
About Franchise Creator
Franchise Creator provides comprehensive franchise consulting services, offering businesses an opportunity to grow and succeed in their franchising ventures. Founded by Hossein Kasmai, a world- renowned franchise expert, the company provides services that include franchise development, franchise sales, and franchise consulting. More information is available at www.franchisecreator.com.
About Liftout Capital
Liftout Capital is a Denver-based investment holding company dedicated to lower middle market founder- owned businesses. Leveraging decades of experience and deep industry expertise, the company focuses on accelerating growth in business and industrial service companies with $1-10 million in EBITDA. More information is available at www.liftoutcapital.com.
Bo W. Sutton, CFA
Co-Founder and Partner of Liftout Capital
+1 719-213-8617
bosutton@gmail.com