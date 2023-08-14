The Tree That Told a Tale by Dr. Joyce Willard Teal
Know about this compelling book.DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Joyce Willard Teal is a graduate of Prairie View A&M University. She received a Doctorate in Christian Counseling from Jacksonville Theological Seminary.
While teaching in Atlanta, Georgia, where she lived and taught for six years, she was voted Teacher of the Year at her school, Long Middle School, and was an award-winning teacher in the Dallas Independent School District from which she retired.
Her career path, however, took her through New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Virginia where she taught in each of these systems. She taught reading/language arts to boys and girls in the public schools. Since her retirement from public schools, she has taught English at Southwest Christian College and Paul Quinn College.
She began writing professionally in 1995 and has had several award-winning poems published. Her first book, It’s O.K. To Be Different was written for boys and girls between the ages of nine and fifteen, but it apparently has universal appeal. It has been republished in a New Millennium Edition and is currently being read by children as well as adults.
The Tree That Told a Tale is being read by a wide audience and has received rave reviews, which is the reason it is now being made into a movie so that it can be read and viewed by people all over the world. The movie should be available soon.
The Tree That Told a Tale is about a tree (Tanza) that stands in the yard of the church where the bombing took place. It also details the tree’s various parts. They (the tree and its parts) decide to tell the story of the bombing of a church during the height of the civil rights era. During the bombing, four children were killed, and during this time period, no one was charged with their murder!
Dr. Teal wants adolescents as well as others to know the importance of loving and caring for books.
