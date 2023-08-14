Hunters can help put an end to hunger

8/14/2023 8:50:47 PM

Cheyenne - Hunters know the value of Wyoming’s wildlife and their harvested big game and there’s no better way to share the bounties of our state than sharing it with those who need it the most. Hunters interested in donating their harvested big game animal to help fight hunger in Wyoming can easily donate their meat to Food from the Field — a statewide partnership focused on building a sustainable future fighting hunger.

Started by First Lady Jennie Gordon in 2020, the program is part of Gordon’s larger Wyoming Hunger Initiative. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is a partner, along with the Wyoming Department of Agriculture and participating processors to streamline game meat donations to food pantries throughout the state. Since the inception of the program hunters have donated over 20,000 pounds of game meat. All deer and elk undergo appropriate chronic wasting disease testing to ensure safety prior to entering the food bank system.

“Wyoming’s majestic landscapes offer hunters some of the best opportunities in the world, and Food from the Field enables them to share that bounty by donating all or part of their meat to participating local processors who in turn prepare it for anti-hunger organizations that can distribute to our neighbors in need,” Gordon said. “Sources of high-quality protein are notoriously expensive and difficult to procure for the food bank system, making Food from the Field a Wyoming solution to a Wyoming challenge.”

For more information about Food from the Field and to donate your harvest visit www.nohungerwyo.org/field.

(Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -