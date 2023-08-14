State of Utah Files Appeal in Monuments Case

August 14, 2023

Attorney General Sean D. Reyes wasted no time in starting the process of appealing the ruling in the Monuments case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit, a necessary stop before any trip to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“All along, the State of Utah has sought appropriate protections of the precious, unique area in the heart of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante regions. But the current monument designations are overkill by millions of acres. President Biden’s designations exceed his authority. We eagerly anticipate explaining to the Tenth Circuit why the law and the facts are on our side.”

A copy of the Notice of Appeal is here.