FlashInfo Introduces SMS Integration in Engage Sequencer and Launches Modularity Plan
The leading Revenue Acceleration Platform expands its capabilities, offering more flexibility and modularity to its users.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FlashInfo, the renowned Revenue Acceleration Platform, today announced the integration of SMS as a sequence channel into its Engage sequencer. This new feature underscores FlashInfo's commitment to providing innovative solutions that empower revenue teams to connect with prospects more effectively.
The integration of SMS into the Engage sequencer allows users to reach out to prospects through a channel that boasts high open and response rates. "In today's fast-paced world, SMS offers immediacy and personalization, making it a powerful tool for sales and business development teams," said Todd Schecter, VP of Sales, at FlashInfo.
In addition to this exciting feature, FlashInfo is also introducing more flexibility in its offerings. Recognizing the diverse needs of its user base, FlashInfo is now available in two distinct plans: an all-in-one plan and a data-only plan. This move towards modularity ensures that businesses can tailor their FlashInfo experience to their specific requirements.
"The introduction of the data-only plan is a testament to our dedication to providing solutions that resonate with the unique challenges and goals of each business. We understand that not every company requires the full suite of tools, and this modularity ensures they only pay for what they need," added Todd Schecter.
With these new offerings, FlashInfo continues to solidify its position as a frontrunner in the sales intelligence and engagement arena. The company remains dedicated to its mission of helping revenue teams find relevant prospects quicker and engage with them more effectively.
FlashInfo is a leading Revenue Acceleration Platform that unifies Sales Intelligence and Engagement capabilities. Designed to help revenue teams find and connect with relevant prospects, FlashInfo offers a suite of tools and features that streamline and enhance the sales process. With a focus on innovation and user-centric solutions, FlashInfo is the go-to platform for businesses looking to supercharge their sales strategies.
