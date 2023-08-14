Read more about GBI Arrests Three in Tifton Shooting

Tifton, GA (August 11, 2023) – On Thursday, August 10, 2023, the GBI and the Tifton Police Department, with assistance from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, arrested and charged Joshua Conaway, age 19, and Adrian Holmes, age 19, both of Nashville, GA, with armed robbery and aggravated assault. A third person, Joshua Shelton, age 17, of Nashville, GA, was arrested on Monday, July 31, 2023, and charged with robbery and aggravated assault. The arrests are in connection to a shooting that took place in Tifton, GA.

On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, the GBI was requested by the Tifton Police Department to assist in a shooting investigation in which a man was found shot at 720 Timmons Drive, Tifton, GA. Officers responded to this location and found the victim. The victim was taken to Tift Regional Medical Center where he received treatment for his injuries.

Shelton, Conaway, and Holmes are being held at the Tift County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. If you have any information on this case, please contact the GBI regional investigative office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080 or the Tifton Police Department at (229) 382 3132. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.