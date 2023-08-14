Read more about GBI Arrests Toccoa Women for Theft

Toccoa, GA (August 11, 2023) – The GBI has arrested and charged Jennifer Nicole Johnson, age 35, of Toccoa, GA, with theft by deception and exploitation and intimidation of an elder person. On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, the GBI Cleveland Regional Investigative Office was requested by the Toccoa Police Department to conduct a theft investigation.

A local man took a $2,000 cash payment to the City of Toccoa City Hall to pay for the repair of a water leak. The elderly man spoke limited English. When the man learned that only $200 was credited to his bill, he reported the matter to law enforcement. The investigation revealed that the money was collected by Johnson, a city employee.

Johnson was booked into the Stephens County Detention Center on August 10, 2023. Johnson bonded out of jail the same day.

Upon completion of the investigation, the case will be provided to the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.