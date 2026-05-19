Franklin County, GA (May 19, 2026) - The GBI has arrested and charged Chasen Gipson, age 18, Wendi Gipson, age 54, and William Gipson, age 52, all from Carnesville, GA, in connection with a child abuse investigation in Franklin County, GA. William Gipson was an Athens-Clarke County Police Department Investigator and was terminated from the ACCPD after his arrest. Chasen Gipson is charged with Attempted Creation of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), Invasion of Privacy, and Child Molestation. Wendi Gipson was charged with 2nd Degree Cruelty to Children. William Gipson was charged with Tampering with Evidence and 2nd Degree Cruelty to Children.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) requested the GBI to assist with a child abuse investigation on May 11, 2026. The investigation led to the arrests of Chasen, Wendi, and William Gipson on May 18, 2026.

Chasen, Wendi, and William Gipson were booked into Franklin County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Athens at (706) 552-2309. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once complete, the case will be given to the Northern Judicial District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.