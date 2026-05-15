Dalton, Georgia (May 14, 2026) - The GBI has arrested and charged Jorge Alejandro Gonzalez, age 44, of Chatsworth, Georgia, Jose Neo Rodriguez, age 28, of Chatsworth, Georgia, and Adrianna Gonzalez, age 27, of Chatsworth, Georgia, in connection with a shooting in Whitfield County, GA. Rodriguez is a former Calhoun Police Department officer. Jorge Gonzalez was charged with one count of Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony. Adrianna Gonzalez and Rodriguez were both charged with Making False Statements to Law Enforcement, Stalking, and Aggravated Assault.

On Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at about 7:15 p.m., the GBI was requested to assist the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with a shooting investigation. The investigation showed that Jorge Gonzalez shot at a man and woman in the area of County Farm Road in Whitfield County. Rodriguez and Adrianna Gonzalez made false statements to law enforcement and assisted Jorge Gonzalez with locating and following the victims to the location of the shooting.

Jorge Gonzalez was taken into custody on May 6, 2026, and booked into the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Detention Center. Adrianna Gonzalez and Rodriguez were taken into custody on May 13, 2026, and booked into the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Detention Center.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Calhoun at 706-624-1424. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once complete, the case will be given to the Conasauga District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.