Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Use of Force in Atlanta 

Atlanta, GA (August 11, 2023) – ﻿ The GBI is investigating an officer involved use of force in Atlanta, Georgia. The Atlanta Police Department (APD) asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on August 11, 2023. One man is dead following the incident. No officers were injured in this incident.

The preliminary information indicates that on August 10, 2023, at about 11:20 p.m., an APD officer was dispatched to the intersection of Cunningham Place and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard to investigate a traffic collision. During that investigation, one of the drivers, later identified as Johnny Hollman, age 62, of Atlanta, became non-compliant and the officer attempted to take Hollman into custody. There was a physical struggle between Hollman and the officer. Hollman refused to comply with the officer’s commands. The officer attempted to use a Taser as Hollman continued to resist arrest. After the officer took Hollman into custody, police determined that Hollman had become unresponsive. Police called EMS personnel, and Hollman was taken to a local hospital where he died.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Atlanta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Conyers at (706) 388-5019. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.