Warrenton, GA (May 14, 2025) - At the request of the Warrenton Police Department, GBI agents are investigating a shooting in Warrenton, GA.

On Wednesday, May 14, 2025, Randall Boyd, age 35, of Warrenton, GA, entered the Jet Convenience Store on Main Street in Warrenton, GA, and shot at a woman. Several other individuals were inside the convenience store at the time of the shooting. No one was injured in the shooting.

After the shooting incident, Boyd left the store. While traveling on Legion Drive, the truck Boyd was driving left the road and crashed into the woods on the shoulder of Legion Drive.

Boyd was found in the car with an apparent gunshot wound. Boyd was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Warren County Coroner.

The crash is being investigated by the Georgia State Patrol.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Thomson at 706-595-2575 or the Warrenton Police Department at 706-465-3309. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.