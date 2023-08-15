Stonehill Wins Gold Titan Brand Award Professional Services Category

Stonehill, a leading innovation & strategy firm, announces that it has been honored with the Gold Titan Brand Award in the SMEs- Professional Services category.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill, a leading innovation and strategy firm specializing in design thinking, business intelligence, and customer experience, is proud to announce that it has been honored with the prestigious Gold Titan Brand Award in the SMEs - Professional Services category. This recognition comes as a testament to Stonehill's commitment to excellence, innovation, and impactful strategies that drive results for its clients.

The Titan Brand Awards aims to celebrate brands that have set unparalleled standards in the industry. The Titan SME Award acknowledges the boundless potential of evolving brands as they become future industry leaders. Titan’s mission is to honor outstanding strategies and innovative approaches that demonstrate the true nature of international standards.

Stonehill's exceptional approach to strategy and program management has garnered them the SME Award accolade, showcasing its dedication to pushing boundaries and fostering growth. At the core of Stonehill's success is its unique approach to design thinking. By collaborating closely with clients, Stonehill identifies strategic goals, devises creative solutions to intricate challenges, and implements growth strategies that deliver results.

"We are honored to receive the Gold Titan Award recognizing our efforts to bring innovation and excellence to our clients," said Doug Pace, CEO of Stonehill. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the strong partnerships we make with our clients to achieve lasting success."

About Stonehill:

Stonehill is a forward-thinking innovation, strategy, and program management firm that empowers businesses to thrive in today's dynamic landscape. By leveraging design thinking, business intelligence, and customer experience, Stonehill partners with clients to create strategies and solutions that drive tangible results. With a strong commitment to lasting value and growth, Stonehill becomes an extension of its clients' teams, ensuring meaningful and lasting impact.

For more information about Stonehill, please visit www.stonehillinnovation.com.

About the Titan Brand Awards:

The TITAN Brand Awards, honors the outstanding achievements of brands from around the world across diverse categories, including products and services, SMEs, companies and organizations, and brand positioning. The award program pays tribute to the exceptional branding strategies that result in improved brand value, identity, and positioning, and aims to recognize and celebrate the brands that stand out from the rest.

For more details on the Titan Brand Awards, including a complete list of winners and upcoming events, please visit titanbrandawards.com.