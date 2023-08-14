FloridaCommerce Awards $1.2 Million for Community Planning Projects Through Community Planning Technical Assistance Grant Program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, FloridaCommerce awarded $1.2 million for community planning projects through the Community Planning Technical Assistance (CPTA) grant program. The program, administered by FloridaCommerce, provides funding for counties, cities and regional planning councils to plan and develop strategies for economic development, protect environmentally sensitive areas, and assist with disaster recovery and resiliency planning. These awards build upon nearly $1.5 Million to assist with community planning projects , awarded last year and a total of more than $4.7 million awarded to over 90 Florida communities through the program since 2019.

“Thanks to Governor DeSantis for taking proactive action by strategically investing in Florida’s rural communities to hit our economic development goals,” said FloridaCommerce Secretary J. Alex Kelly. “Proactively planning for local growth is how we provide the best future possible for Floridians and the communities they call home.”

Funding will be awarded to the following communities through the CPTA grant program:

City of Apalachicola ($75,000) – to create a Workforce Housing Plan that will address viable solutions to the lack of workforce housing.

Central Florida Regional Planning Council/East Central Regional Planning Council ($148,320) – to facilitate connecting Central Florida to Manufacturing and Emergency Preparedness. The CFRPC and ECFRPC will collaborate with FloridaMakes to provide outreach and engage the economic development and emergency preparedness community in their respective regions to highlight the opportunity presented by the Connex Florida supplier connection platform.

DeSoto County ($30,000) – to complete a review of existing economic development documents, facilitate public transportation, outreach and engagement with residents, perform a comprehensive inventory of its assets, and prepare an action-oriented economic development strategy.

East Central Florida Regional Planning Council ($50,000) – to support the mission at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center at Okahumpka, in partnership with Stetson University, to collaborate with a variety of local, regional, and state stakeholders to facilitate regional planning for a compatible land use plan to support economic development, long term development and national security around the Naval Undersea Warfare Center at Okahumpka.

Hardee County ($22,500) – to update their 2015 Continuity of Operations Plan.

City of Mexico Beach ($75,000) – to develop a 20 Year Community Master Plan in coordination with the City's Hurricane Michael Recovery and Rebuilding process to evolve and grow the community within their vision and goals while protecting the environmentally sensitive lands and natural resources.

Southwest Florida Regional Council ($75,000) – to develop a Master Plan to assist the shrimp industry with disaster recovery and resiliency from Hurricane Ian.

Suwanee County BOCC ($75,000) – a planning-level review to include complete evaluation, planning, and technical review of the current Catalyst Industrial Park.

Treasure Coast Regional Planning Council, St. Lucie County (50,000) – to assist Main Street Fort Pierce and Lincoln Park Main Street in developing a Resiliency and Economic Development Plan. The plan will include implementation strategies related to marketing, incentives, collaboration opportunities and development of economic data.

Treasure Coast Regional Planning Council, Palm Beach County (50,000) – to assist the City of Pahokee with its Evaluation and Appraisal Review (EAR) for its Comprehensive Plan.

Dade City ($74,772) – to update the Comprehensive Plan and Land Development Regulations (LDR).

City of Sebring ($35,000) – to develop and Evaluation and Appraisal Report (EAR) consistent with Section 163.3177, Florida Statutes including SB1604. The EAR will include updated data and analysis required for each element of the Comprehensive Plan. The EAR will also include documentation of community visioning and identify needed amendments to the Comprehensive Plan for the 2040 planning horizon.

City of Winter Haven ($75,000) – to develop a Transportation Master Plan to be used to identify key transportation improvements needed in the City. A primary objective of this plan will be to identify transportation needs and determine recommendations for infrastructure improvements.

Treasure Coast Regional Planning Council, Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin counties (50,000) – to assist the City of Pahokee with its Evaluation and Appraisal Review (EAR) for its Comprehensive Plan.

Sumter County (75,000) – to study repetitive flooding and develop a plan to mitigate flooding in two disadvantaged communities (Bushnell and Lake Panasoffkee) within Sumter County.

City of Okeechobee ($20,000) – to draft a Market Feasibility Study and Lodging Market Analysis and Industry Trend Report. In an effort to assess the current market and be able to promote Okeechobee as a destination for business.

City of North Port ($75,000) – to create a master plan for the City of North Port's Gateway Activity Center, a targeted major employment center, and to identify best land uses for the center and integrate those uses with effective stormwater solutions, allowing the area to become both a commercial and environmental asset for the City.

Franklin County ($50,000) – to update the Franklin County Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Ordinance. This project represents a key series of activities that will serve to foster smart growth and diversity of commercial and residential development in this rural, coastal community.

City of Zephyrhills ($75,000) – to prepare a Mobility Plan for a safe, efficient, context-sensitive, and multimodal transportation system for the Zephyrhills planning area. The plan will identify goals, strategies, and a method for prioritizing and planning for physical improvements to key corridors.

City of Chipley ($50,000) – to increase economic development activity in the city as well as rejuvenate its downtown historic district.