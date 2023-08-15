Prefix Performance Center Opens its Doors at Pontiac, Michigan’s M1 Concourse

Sheriff Michael Bouchard, County Executive David Coulter, Prefix VP Jhan Dolphin, Prefix President Eric Zeile, M1 Founder Paul Zlotoff, Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel, and M1 CEO Tim McGrane. The new Prefix Performance Center at Pontiac's M1 Concourse. M1 Concourse CEO, Tim McGrane introduces the team from Prefix Corporation.

Southeastern Michigan car enthusiasts are excited about a very unique performance center that has opened right in the heart of Pontiac.

Our presence at M1 not only provides us with an opportunity to promote who we are, but also to work directly with the M1 garage owners and those who visit the property.” — Jhan R. Dolphin

PONTIAC, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The doors have officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to the new Prefix Performance Center, located directly within the M1 Concourse property. M1 Concourse is a blend of style and speed, offering the perfect location for automotive events and entertainment. The 87-acre property includes a motorsports community of over 250 private garages along with its own private Motorsports Club. This state-of-the-art facility features an attractive, multi-level events center that overlooks the 1.5-mile performance track. The property is conveniently located on legendary Woodward Ave. in the historic city of Pontiac and is just 20 miles North of downtown Detroit.

M1 hosts numerous enthusiast shows, charity functions, and high profile events like the American Speed Fest, the Woodward Dream Show, and many others. In short, M1 Concourse has become the epicenter of all things automotive in Metro Detroit! “M1 Concourse is an exciting location with a lot of cool activities taking place.” Explained Prefix Corporation Vice President, Jhan Dolphin. “Most of the concept vehicle work and other projects we’re involved with at our Rochester Hills corporate headquarters are extremely confidential. Our presence at M1 not only provides us with an opportunity to promote who we are, but also to work directly with the M1 garage owners and those who visit the property.”

Established in 1979 and with nearly 300 employees, Prefix is most widely known for the work they perform in the Automotive and Aviation industries, creating today’s most technologically advanced concept vehicles and prototypes in the business. Their world-class paint division applies high-end paint finishes to a variety of luxury vehicle programs and specialty low-volume projects. The Prefix Entertainment division creates innovative attractions for some of the world’s largest theme parks, including props for shows and exhibits, as well as models and specialty vehicles for television and film.

The performance automotive services at Prefix are not typically available to the general public, so their location at the M1 Concourse is exciting news for the M1 garage owners and car enthusiasts who visit the facility. It provides an opportunity for performance car owners to benefit from the industry expertise, experience and resources that Prefix is known for. The 3-bay service garage and retail Pro-shop will handle most regular maintenance, tech-inspections for performance drivers, brake work and wheel/tire changes. More extensive work, like complete engine builds, restorations and dyno-testing will be performed at the Prefix Rochester Hills location.

The retro-style architecture of the new building also includes fuel service to those who visit the M1 property, making available 87, 89, 93, 100, & 110 octane gas from Sunoco Racing Fuels.

For additional information on Prefix Corporation, visit: PREFIX.com