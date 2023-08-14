Attorney General Bird Appoints Chief Deputy Leif Olson

DES MOINES– Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today announced her appointment of Leif Olson as Chief Deputy Attorney General. Olson is a graduate of Trinity University and the University of Chicago School of Law. He recently served as Chief of the Special Litigation Division of the Texas Attorney General’s office and currently serves as Deputy Attorney General for Special Litigation, leading the Farm and Freedom Division, in the Iowa Attorney General’s office.

“We are so glad to welcome Leif Olson to this new role on our team,” said Attorney General Bird. “Leif has proven leadership skills, a dedication to public service, and track record of success. I know he will be a valuable addition to our office. As Chief Deputy, Leif will play a critical role in our work to support victims, hold the Biden Administration accountable, and protect the rights of all Iowans.”

“Attorney General Bird has been a strong advocate for working with law enforcement and upholding the rule of law,” said Olson. “I was honored to be asked to join her team, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve in an office that fights such important battles with so much enthusiasm. I’m excited to get to work for the people of Iowa.”

About Leif Olson

Leif Olson is Chief Deputy Attorney General in the Office of Attorney General Brenna Bird. He joined the office from the Texas Attorney General’s office, where he served as Chief of the Special Litigation Division. Before that, he was a Senior Policy Advisor in the U.S. Department of Labor, responsible for formulating regulations and policies for statutes such as the Fair Labor Standards Act and the Family and Medical Leave Act. He served as a law clerk to U.S. District Judge Lynn N. Hughes and was in private practice for more than 15 years before turning to public service. He is certified as a specialist in Civil Appellate Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

For More Information:

Alyssa Brouillet | Press Secretary

515-823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov