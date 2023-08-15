Served with Honor Foundation supports for military veterans with donation to National Coalition for Homeless Veterans
Contribution made possible by VA Claims Insider’s charitable arm to help provide support to US veterans experiencing homelessness
NCHV is at the forefront of ending veteran homelessness through their policy work and leadership in driving collaboration across the multiple organizations focused on various veteran’s issues.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Served with Honor Foundation, the charitable arm of VA Claims Insider, together with employees and customers, announces the donation of $25,000 to National Coalition for Homeless Veterans (NCHV) in honor of retired Marine Corps veteran Paul Warshawsky, who died unexpectedly in October of 2021. Warhawsky was committed to supporting his fellow veterans in his free time and through his work as an associate of VA Claims Insider helping other veterans navigate the Veterans Administration system.
“This is a fitting tribute to Paul and his family who shared his commitment to helping fellow veterans that are struggling with civilian life find and access the essential resources needed to survive,” said Kathryn Monet, Chief Executive Officer for NCHV. “This gift will support our mission to end veteran homelessness.”
The NCHV is the leading authority on homeless veterans’ issues and the only national organization solely focused on ending veteran homelessness. We work to achieve our mission by promoting collaboration, shaping policy, building service capacity, ensuring accountability, and managing a referral helpline for veterans experiencing and at-risk of homelessness.
“Paul was passionate about helping his fellow veterans navigate life and the system so that they could live their best lives after serving our country,” said Brian Reese, Chairman of Served with Honor Foundation and Founder of VA Claims Insider. “NCHV is at the forefront of ending veteran homelessness through their policy work and leadership in driving collaboration across the multiple organizations focused on various veteran’s issues. Paul, his wife Sara and son Prescott, shared their resources with the veteran community and it is our hope that by honoring Paul others will be inspired to contribute to supporting these patriots as well.”
To honor Paul Warhawsky donations can be made on the NCHV website.
About Served with Honor Foundation
The Served with Honor Foundation believes all Veterans deserve to be treated fairly and have the rights, privileges, benefits, services, and support of a grateful nation. They are committed to creating a vibrant community which will enable the positive changes we want and need for ALL Veterans by supporting a variety of non-profit organizations who are working to address these larger social issues that impact Veterans and their families. Including ending veteran homelessness, promoting equal rights and dignity for veterans, ending military and veterans’ suicide, and providing emergency assistance and relief to veterans and their families.
About VA Claims Insider
VA Claims Insider is an education-based coaching/consulting company for disabled veterans exploring eligibility for increased VA disability benefits and who wish to learn more about that process.
