Served With Honor Foundation contributes $25,000 to help active duty soldiers build spiritual and physical fitness
Served With Honor and Soul Survivor Outdoor announce collaborative programs using outdoor adventure to promote holistic health for active duty military members.AUSTIN, TX, US, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Served With Honor Foundation contributes $25,000 to the Soul Survivor Outdoor (SSO) organization to help active-duty military service members build spiritual and physical fitness through outdoor adventure.
Served With Honor founder Brian Reese and SSO founder Rick Wolf today announced collaboration on programs which use outdoor adventure to promote holistic health and total fitness for our nation’s warriors.
The Served With Honor Foundation announced its support of Soul Survivor Outdoor—a faith-based outdoor adventure company that exclusively serves the active duty military community with a $25,000 donation.
SSO is addressing spiritual fitness and resiliency through outdoor adventure with active duty military across the country.
Resonating deeply with SSO’s vision, the two organizations share a mission of supporting and empowering those currently serving our country.
Brian Reese, an Air Force veteran, met SSO founder Rick Wolf, a Marine Corps veteran, through a Soul Survivor Team member who previously worked with Reese.
Wolf served nearly 30 years in the Marine Corps, including as Officer in Charge (OIC) of the Wounded Warrior Detachment at Twentynine Palms, CA. That fueled his passion to help those currently on active duty be as physically, mentally, and spiritually fit as possible.
He started SSO in 2014 with this vision, partnering with military leaders to cultivate more resilient service members. Wolf says, “We believe service members should be healthy and resilient in mind, body, and spirit; making them more mission ready, combat effective, and capable of navigating the challenges they face both on and off the battlefield.”
Wolf notes, “As a nonprofit, we provide our programs through the partnership and generosity of individuals, corporations, and foundations like the Served With Honor Foundation. It is truly because of the generosity of incredible organizations such as the Served With Honor Foundation that have a heart for our nation’s warriors that make it possible for us to reach thousands of service members each year.”
This latest contribution will “help pave the way for us to have a permanent presence in Colorado and continue expanding our reach to commands in Fort Hood, TX and Fort Bragg, NC,” says Wolf.
With over 2 million active-duty service members, SSO looks to increase their capacity to additional duty stations each year and provide support to commanders and chaplains. All SSO outdoor adventure spiritual fitness and resiliency programs are free to military service members and at no cost to the Department of Defense.
The mental health of our military is a passion for both founders. By supporting SSO, “our combined goal is to reach them before they’re in crisis” commented Reese and Wolf.
A study from the University of Essex showed the positive link between outdoor recreational activity experiences and improvements in mental health and wellbeing of military with PTSD. The effects from even short term outdoor activity can be lasting, as published in one study where researchers conclude that participation in group-based outdoor recreation as a means to increase psychosocial well-being has the potential for significant and sustained improvements in reducing stress and anxiety.
“Mental health issues have risen to unacceptable levels among both active-duty service members and veterans,” said Reese, an Air Force service-disabled veteran who deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. “The global pandemic and economic unrest have only heightened mental health issues and the need for innovative programs that can help heal our service members.”
Reese added, “When we saw the action and passion behind Soul Survivor Outdoor’s mission, we knew it was a great fit for collaboration and complementary to our own vision and mission. We wanted to help them continue their good work with active duty service members.”
About Soul Survivor Outdoor
Soul Survivor Outdoor is a faith-based nonprofit 501(c)(3) offering outdoor adventure resiliency programs to active-duty military. More information on Soul Survivor Outdoor is available here.
About Served With Honor Foundation
The Served With Honor Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private foundation dedicated to serving those who served. It promotes philanthropy, charity, and volunteerism within the military and veteran communities. More information on the Served With Honor Foundation is available here.
