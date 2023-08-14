New Experiences Offered at Wilson County Fair - Tennessee State Fair

NASHVILLE – Visitors to the Wilson County – Tennessee State Fair are in for some new experiences this year. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) is announcing the “Pick Tennessee Products Experience” that highlights the importance of agriculture and products made by Tennessee farmers and foresters.

"The new Pick Tennessee Products exhibit is sure to be a hit with all fairgoers,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “We want them to understand and experience the vital role that agriculture and forestry play in our way of life and in our state's economy. TDA’s new exhibit and activities showcase the hard work of our farmers and foresters in a tangible way.”

Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about Tennessee’s various crops, livestock, and wood products as well as the history and evolution of agriculture in the state. The exhibit features interactive displays and demonstrations on topics such as cooking, forestry, floral arrangement, insects, and sheep shearing.

The highlight of the Pick Tennessee Products Experience is the Pick Tennessee Products store. Tennessee-made jams, cheeses, chocolates, popcorn, ice cream, sauces, teas, knitted wool products, hardwood cutting boards, and soaps are among the products available for purchase at the fair.

Youngsters are in for a treat with an educational and fun activity created just for them. The Kid’s Ag Scavenger Hunt is designed to give youth a comprehensive look at highlights from Tennessee’s agriculture industry as they collect a stamp at each stop on the map.

It’s not just kids who have added adventures this year. Adults will love the Agricultural Passport that takes them across the fairgrounds on a tour of Tennessee commodities. When all passport or scavenger hunt stamps are collected, fairgoers should head to the Pick Tennessee Products store where they will receive a free prize and a $5 discount on purchases of $20 or more.

The Wilson County - Tennessee State Fair runs from Aug. 17 – 26, 2023 at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon, Tenn.