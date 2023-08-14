Turn-key Villa Krtajna in Bali, Indonesia Set to Auction via Concierge Auctions

Villa Krtajna | Bali, Indonesia Eco-chic villa with biophilic design Villa Krtajna: Turnkey Villa with Biophilic Design Highly sought-after beach village of Canguu. Pererernan Semi-detached 2 bedroom loft & pool

In cooperation with Vivi Aprilia of OXO Group Indonesia, Villa Krtajna is set to auction in August.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This turn-key villa is currently listed for $1.95 million and is set to auction with no reserve in cooperation with Vivi Aprilia of OXO Group Indonesia. Bidding is scheduled to open 23 August and will be available via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

In the secluded area of Pererenan, Canggu, Bali, Villa Krtajna offers a blend of contemporary interiors and biophilic design. Spanning a build area of 1,400 square meters on a land plot of over 1,022 square meters, Villa Krtajna consists of a primary residence and a separate half bedroom loft. Villa Krtajna contains six bedrooms and nine full bathrooms. Krtajna’s design embodies a fusion of nature and sustainable living, designed to enhance well-being and create a healthier environment.

Inspired by the natural slope of the land and its surroundings, the property invites you to connect with nature. The open living space and high ceilings offer breathtaking views. The entire property is sustainably designed, with a solar-powered energy system, a water treatment plant for pure drinking water, and low-chemical pools. The living area is open to the environment, while the bedrooms provide privacy. The upper deck features the primary suite, two offices, and a roof garden.

Downstairs, the spa features a multipurpose sound dome, to be used for meditation, sound therapy, massage, etc. The space also features a steam room and cold plunge. The home is built of polished concrete, aluminum windows, and recycled antique teak flooring, aiding in sustainability and functionality. The design emphasizes the beauty of nature, with no artificial colors or artwork. This property is equipped with a 12KW solar power system with net metering, a vermi septic waste water system, a heat pump hot water system, and a dedicated recycled waste water irrigation system.

Bali is an ocean paradise with vibrant culture. From the stunning beaches on soft sands to the rice terraces, Bali offers a tapestry of experiences. Savor the flavors of traditional Balinese cuisine, infused with spices and fresh ingredients. Explore the island's cultural heritage through its colorful festivals, dance performances, and ancient temples. Bali's waters offer world-class surfing and diving, while the jungles provide a playground for hikers, yogis, and nature enthusiasts.

Villa Krtajna is available for showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

