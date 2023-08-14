Helium Trades Introduces Bidding Strategy to Enhance Options Order Filling for Retail Traders

Helium Trades introduces a methodically designed strategy aimed at ensuring retail traders receive favorable pricing for their options orders.

DENVER, CO, USA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Market dynamics are influenced by myriad participants, and instantaneous trading decisions may not always yield the best outcomes. The phenomenon of adverse selection can sometimes tilt the balance in favor of a more informed counterparty, potentially leading to less favorable order fills for retail customers.

Helium Trades presents a mechanism that counters this disadvantage for retail options traders. It begins by placing limit orders below the prevailing bid price, venturing into price points where immediate fills are unlikely. The system then patiently awaits potential buyers or sellers. If there's no immediate match, the order is adjusted to a slightly higher price. This cycle repeats until an order meets its match or reaches a user-defined maximum price. The essence of this strategy is patience, allowing retail traders to potentially engage with the best prices the market avails.

For traders diving into options spreads, Helium streamlines the process. The system starts with the long option(s), and then transitions to the short option(s), inverting the direction of the bidding process for the latter.

Customizability is integral to Helium’s design. Users can define their "Bidding End" based on their risk appetite and desired pricing. Adjustability extends to "Sizing", facilitating precise control over the number of contracts involved in each leg of a trade. Furthermore, with an "Early Profit Taking Percent" feature, traders can set desired profit thresholds. Navigating regulatory landscapes, Helium ensures that trades adhere to regulations, such as the Pattern Day Trading rule, by implementing calculated waiting periods.

The underlying value proposition of Helium Trades is two-fold: it aims to diminish the chances of precipitous fills at potentially unfavorable prices and to lessen the risk of missed trading opportunities.

With its innovative approach, Helium Trades endeavors to level the playing field, enabling retail traders to effectively compete with market makers.

Getting Better Fills: Legging Into Options Positions with Helium