Odeeo Hires Audio Advertising Expert, Rohan Premnath, as EMEA Commercial Lead
Highlighting Odeeo’s continued expansion of its in-game audio advertising solution, Rohan’s recruitment marks the company’s first UK hire.
Digital audio has continued to go from strength to strength over the past few years despite turbulent times, and gaming has quickly become the fastest growing emerging channel for brand advertisers.”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Odeeo, the leader for in-game audio advertising, has announced Rohan Premnath as its new EMEA Commercial Lead. Rohan brings almost a decade of audio expertise to the role and takes Odeeo’s total team to 46 personnel across five countries.
Rohan is highly accomplished in the digital audio advertising space, with experience ranging from leading partner market sales and new market launches at Spotify, to heading up sales at AdsWizz, an SXM company, as well as experience bringing in-game audio to market for Audiomob.
His leadership at Spotify saw regional year-on-year growth increase to more than 65% from 2018 to 2020. In his roles, Rohan was responsible for driving expansion throughout Europe through agency relationships and strategic partnerships; he also oversaw Spotify’s ad-tier expansion into MENA and APAC.
Rohan says, “I’m excited to continue to grow the adoption of digital audio across the gaming ecosystem with Odeeo, while supporting and educating our partners and clients along the way.
“Odeeo is uniquely positioned across the digital audio and gaming space, and is capitalizing on the opportunities to deliver new, highly engaging and innovative marketing strategies for the world's leading brand advertisers.
With an international partnership with Global’s pioneering Digital Advertising Exchange (DAX) and more exciting partnerships lined up, Odeeo continues its mission to revolutionize the in-game audio advertising experience for developers, advertisers and players.
Odeeo CEO, Amit Monheit, added, “Since closing our seed round in June 2022, we’ve had explosive growth and seen incredible adoption of our in-game audio ads SDK by the top global publishers.
“Now is the time to expand our leadership team with additional commercial experience. We bring in leaders with the right domain expertise to help advertisers embrace in-game audio at scale. I'm thrilled to have Rohan join the team, as his deep industry expertise and amazing reputation will help Odeeo expand across EMEA.”
About Odeeo
Odeeo is building the future of audio advertising. Founded in 2021 by ad tech veterans Amit Monheit and Elad Stern, Odeeo creates solutions for mobile game publishers to unlock the fastest-growing segment of marketing spend, while empowering audio advertisers to reach audiences at scale. Odeeo is based in Tel Aviv with a rapidly growing team across Europe and the US, and is backed by notable investors including Play Ventures and Global. Visit http://www.odeeo.io to learn more about how audio is revolutionizing in-app advertising.
