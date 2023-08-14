Chicago Bariatric Surgeons Explain What to Know Before Weight Loss Surgery
Chicago weight loss surgeons at Suburban Surgical Care Specialists/Kane Center discuss fundamentals of bariatric surgery, including long-term lifestyle changes.CHICAGO, IL, USA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When considering weight loss surgery options—such as gastric bypass, gastric banding, and others—it is important to be knowledgeable about life after bariatric surgery and what can be necessary for safe and effective weight loss. Similar to altering the way the digestive system works to stimulate weight loss, the patient must alter certain aspects of life as well in order to be successful. The weight loss surgeons at Suburban Surgical Care Specialists/Kane Center (SSCS), a practice offering several options for bariatric surgery in Chicago, say it is vital for patients to be well-prepared for what is expected after their procedure is performed. Below, the doctors explain what every individual should know before undergoing weight loss surgery:
• Long-term Lifestyle Changes - The SSCS surgeons say prospective patients should understand that the bariatric procedure itself can be viewed as the beginning of the weight loss journey, rather than the end. After surgery, a healthy diet and exercise routine must be implemented. Working with a nutritionist or dietician is an important way to understand how to consume the amounts and types of food that will help with advancing toward the patient’s weight and general health goals. The SSCS doctors add that continuing under the care of physicians and behavioral health specialists can also contribute to a positive long-term outlook and lifelong success. There are numerous programs and support groups available for physical and emotional care, from expert resources to peers who have also undergone weight loss surgery, that can help patients stay on track.
• Weight Gain is Possible – Bariatric surgery cannot guarantee permanent weight loss. It is possible to lose weight and then regain it after the procedure if proper regimens are not put in place and followed. The SSCS team explains that eating a high-calorie diet and/or chronic overeating can reverse the benefits of weight loss surgery and put the patient at risk for regaining weight. Succeeding in a nutritious daily diet with regular exercise and activity, combined with attending follow-up appointments to monitor and track weight loss or weight maintenance progress, is essential to sustaining a healthy weight safely and effectively.
• Post-Surgery Nutrition Needs - According to the SSCS physicians, certain procedures, such as gastric bypass, may require vitamin (e.g., vitamin D or vitamin B12) and mineral (e.g., calcium or magnesium) supplements indefinitely to ensure nutritional needs are sufficiently met. In some cases, these may even need to be administered by prescription or IV supplementation so the body can accomplish full absorption. The surgeons at SSCS may also recommend lifelong follow-up care with periodic blood tests and lab work for their patients to confirm healthy functioning of the body and to help avoid the risk of malnutrition.
By having a realistic understanding of lifelong commitments that are necessary after bariatric surgery, the SSCS surgeons say patients often have a better chance of making their weight loss goals a reality. Overall, the doctors reiterate that strictly following post-surgery guidelines, attending all follow-up appointments, and committing to a healthy lifestyle are the most successful ways to use weight loss surgery as a way to live a healthier lifestyle and reduce the risk of complications from obesity.
The renowned bariatric surgical team at Suburban Surgical Care Specialists/Kane Center includes Dr. James M. Kane, Jr., Dr. Peter R. Rantis, Jr., Dr. Paul J. Guske, and Dr. Jonathan W. Wallace. Each doctor is certified by the American Board of Surgery, upholds Fellowship status with the American College of Surgeons, and is trained in laparoscopic surgery. The Chicago-area practice is recognized by the American Society for Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery as a Bariatric Surgery Center of Excellence and by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as a Designated Center for Bariatric Surgery. With decades of experience performing bariatric surgery procedures, the doctors offer gastric bypass surgery, gastric sleeve surgery, LAP-BAND® Adjustable Gastric Banding, and other advanced options.
