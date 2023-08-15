Z Family Law, a boutique family law firm based in Rockville, MD, Ranks No. 1,029 Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

When I started Z Family Law in 2018, I could not have imagined that just five years later, we would be ranking among America’s fastest-growing businesses.” — Christy A. Zlatkus

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. revealed today that Z Family Law ranks No. 1,029 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

“It’s a huge honor to be included among the honorees on the Inc. 5000 list,” says Christy A. Zlatkus, the firm’s Founding Attorney and CEO. “When I started Z Family Law in 2018, I couldn’t have imagined that just five years later, we would be ranking among America’s fastest-growing businesses.” Zlatkus continued, “I am so proud of how many families we have already served, and immensely grateful to my team and our clients, colleagues, friends, and supporters who have helped us get to where we are today.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

Zlatkus agrees, noting, “Being a business owner is not easy, and we’ve overcome many challenges the last five years, including a global pandemic that really threw a wrench in all of our plans, but through it all, our focus has been making the greatest impact on families throughout Montgomery County and beyond.” She added, “This recognition not only demonstrates how far we have come, but is also a symbol of where we want to go, and the many other clients whose lives we want to transform.“

Z Family Law is reinventing the narrative around family law matters, including divorce and child custody matters, family law appeals, and prenuptial and postnuptial agreements. By providing compassionate counsel to individuals and families navigating difficult times, the firm helps clients view their cases as an opportunity for a fresh start.

Founded in 2018 as a single-woman practice operating out of a shared office space, Z Family Law now comprises a team of 20, including six attorneys with more than 100 years of experience among them, four knowledgeable legal assistants and two paralegals who provide support to the firm’s attorneys, a dedicated client care team responsible for helping families navigate all aspects of their matters, and administrative professionals who oversee day-to-day operations in the firm’s office suite at 51 Monroe St. In just five years, Z Family Law has served hundreds of families throughout Montgomery County and beyond.

About Z Family Law

Z Family Law, LLC is a woman-owned law firm that handles a broad spectrum of family law matters including divorce litigation, child custody and child support cases, parenting coordination, domestic violence representation, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, and family law appeals. Z Family Law proudly serves many areas of Maryland with a focus on Montgomery and Frederick Counties, as well as the District of Columbia. For more information about Z Family Law, visit www.zfamilylaw.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.

For more information, visit www.inc.com.