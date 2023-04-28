Three Z Family Law Attorneys Selected to 2023 Maryland Super Lawyers Lists

Exceptional Z Family Law attorneys recognized among the top five percent of lawyers in the state.

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, USA, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Z Family Law announced today that Christy A. Zlatkus, Esquire, and John Weaver, Esquire, have been selected to the 2023 Maryland Super Lawyers list, and Christopher Kaczmarek, Esquire, has been selected to the 2023 Maryland Rising Stars list. Each year, no more than five percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team as Super Lawyers. The Rising Stars list recognizes exceptional attorneys who are under age 40 and/or have practiced for fewer than ten years, and no more than 2.5 percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor each year.

“I am excited to be recognized yet again by Super Lawyers, alongside my colleagues, John Weaver and Chris Kaczmarek. These awards bolster our reputation as an outstanding family law firm dedicated to serving our clients and providing knowledgeable and compassionate representation to the families of Montgomery County, Maryland, and beyond,” said Zlatkus, the firm’s founding attorney.

About Z Family Law:

Founded in November 2018, Z Family Law, LLC is a woman-owned law firm that handles a broad spectrum of family law matters including separation agreements, divorce litigation, divorce mediation, child custody and child support cases, child representation, parenting coordination, protective and peace orders, domestic violence representation, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, and family law appeals for a variety of individuals, business owners, and fellow attorneys. Z Family Law proudly serves many areas of Maryland with a focus on Montgomery and Frederick Counties, as well as the District of Columbia. For more information about Z Family Law, visit www.zfamilylaw.com. For more information about Z Family Law’s Appellate Division, visit www.zflappeals.com.

About Super Lawyers:

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys. The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. Super Lawyers magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in the practice of law. For more information about Super Lawyers, visit SuperLawyers.com.