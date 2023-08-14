Thái Bình 2 Thermal Power Plant affirms PVN’s position as second-largest power producer

VIETNAM, August 14 - THÁI BÌNH — Back in April, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attended the inauguration ceremony of Thai Binh 2 thermal power plant – with the Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) as the main investor – at My Loc Commune, Thái Thụy District, the northern province of Thái Bình.

The ceremony was also attended by leaders and former leaders of the Party and State, leaders of ministries, leaders of Thái Bình Province and local residents of the Thái Thụy District, along with representatives from PVN partners – Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) and Vietnam National Coal & Mineral Industries Group (TKV).

PVN representatives included Chairman of Board of Directors Hoàng Quốc Vượng, General Director Lê Mạnh Hùng, other senior executives of the group, the management board of Thái Bình thermal power project, general contractor PETROCONs, representatives of contractors, project management consultants and employees of Thái Bình 2 Power Project Management Board and employees operating the plant.

With a total area of ​​131.74 hectares, the project boasts a capacity of 1,200 MW, making it a large-scale project in the northern delta region.

The project is part of the ‘urgent power supply sources’ in the National Power Development Plan VII and the Revised National Power Master Plan VII.

Once completed and operational, the Thai Binh 2 power plant will supply approximately 7.2 billion kWh to the national grid each year, with a revenue of VNĐ18 trillion (US$757,9 million) a year, contributing over VNĐ400 billion to the State coffers.

The plant employs over 400 local workers both directly and indirectly. It plays a part in ensuring national energy security and economic development of the northern delta region in general and Thái Bình Province in particular.

The project utilises pulverised coal combustion boiler technology with high performance, stability, and safety, meeting the emission requirements by both Vietnamese and international standards.

The project is environmentally friendly with its application of technologies to reduce NOx emissions, dust filtration, SOx removal, and modern wastewater treatment.

To date, two units have completed the commissioning procedures and have started generating electricity, supplying over 1 billion kWh to the national power grid.

The project’s development was eventful, especially at times when the project came to a grinding halt as past issues led to challenges in legal and funding matters, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, overcoming all obstacles, in the land of Thái Bình – known as the "cradle" of the petroleum industry, with the determination and dedication of the project team, the close guidance of the Government, the Prime Minister, and the collective efforts of PVN, the group has worked tirelessly day and night, exerting their full strength to overcome challenges and ensure the quality of the national key project – Thái Bình 2 Thermal Power Plant.

Currently, the total installed capacity of PVN-operated power plants has exceeded 6,600 MW (including Thai Binh 2 Thermal Power Plant), accounting for about 8.5 per cent of the country's total installed capacity.

This result firmly affirms PVN’s role and position as the second-largest power producer in Việt Nam. — VNS