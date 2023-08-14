Việt Nam a foreign investment magnet

VIETNAM, August 14 -
After months of challenges, Việt Nam is witnessing a resurgence in foreign investment, with LG Inotech's whopping $1 billion deal leading the way. With a 4.5% increase in FDI registrations this year, experts predict even more positive trends. Yet, the global minimum tax looms large, and Việt Nam's response will be crucial for future investments.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.