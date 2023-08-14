13th Philippines SSON Shared Services & BPO Week: Driving Excellence in Shared Services
Unveiling Transformational Strategies for Future-Proof Shared Services and BPO Operations in the PhilippinesMANILA, PHILIPPINES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Against the backdrop of the shared services industry in the Philippines navigating the evolving landscape of cost pressures, technological disruptions, and global value chain complexities, the 13th Philippines SSON Shared Services & BPO Week was held recently in Manila.
At the event, ProHance was the main sponsor and Biddappa "Sachin" Machanda, Country Manager & Vice President, ProHance Philippines was also one of the keynote speakers.
This in-person event served as a pivotal platform for industry leaders to explore transformative strategies, modernize operations, and ensure the sustainability of shared service centers and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) organizations.
With the Philippines accounting for a significant 13% market share in the global IT-BPM sector, the challenges of the contemporary market directly impact the trajectory of the nation's shared service centers and BPO enterprises. Given the Philippines' pivotal role as a premier outsourcing destination, the sector's future hinges on resilient adaptation through transformational initiatives that align with customer expectations and cater to a diverse multi-generational workforce.
In the midst of evolving market dynamics, Shared Services & BPO Week gathered prominent leaders from the industry to address critical imperatives. Modernizing business cores through digitalization and automation, delivering innovation-driven growth, and emphasizing operational excellence and process integration stand as paramount themes. Furthermore, delivering superior user experiences and constructing a compelling employee value proposition are key focuses that will be addressed during the event.
The event was a nexus of thought leadership, knowledge sharing, and networking, providing attendees with actionable insights to bolster their operational prowess. The event's key themes included:
- Modernizing the Business Core with Digitalization and Automation
- Delivering High Value, Innovation, and Growth
- Emphasizing Operational Excellence and Process Integration for E2E Processes
- Enhancing User Experience
- Constructing an Employee Value Proposition for the Multi-Generational Workforce
- Establishing the Foundations of a Strong Continuous Improvement Culture to drive Incremental and sustainable Innovation
In an age where adaptability is the cornerstone of success, the 13th Philippines SSON Shared Services & BPO Week served as a beacon of guidance, equipping industry leaders with the knowledge and strategies needed to thrive amidst ongoing transformation.
