Gov. Pritzker's historic capital program improving infrastructure throughout Illinois

MOLINE - Entering Year Five of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that multiple projects in the Quad City area are completed, planned or underway, highlighting an ongoing commitment made possible by Gov. JB Pritzker's historic, bipartisan capital program. Eight major projects represent a total investment of more than $66.4 million, improving safety and mobility while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.





"Rebuild Illinois is revitalizing communities and neighborhoods by investing in projects and people in the Quad City region and throughout the state," said Gov. Pritzker. "Through the largest capital program in state history, IDOT will be delivering improvements to build a more resilient, accessible and equitable system of transportation for generations to come, while creating jobs and enhancing local quality of life."





Six projects are scheduled to be completed in 2023 and two are anticipated to begin in 2025.

Interstate 280 from the Sgt. John F. Baker Jr. Mississippi River Bridge . Pavement patching and resurfacing work began in March on I-280, including the ramps at the Illinois 92 interchange. Lane closures will be utilized on I-280 and all ramps at the Illinois 92 and Airport Road interchanges will remain open during construction. The project, which includes the last phase of a three-year effort to reconstruct the Sgt. John F. Baker Jr. Mississippi River Bridge, is expected to be completed by the end of November, weather permitting.

. Pavement patching and resurfacing work began in March on I-280, including the ramps at the Illinois 92 interchange. Lane closures will be utilized on I-280 and all ramps at the Illinois 92 and Airport Road interchanges will remain open during construction. The project, which includes the last phase of a three-year effort to reconstruct the Sgt. John F. Baker Jr. Mississippi River Bridge, is expected to be completed by the end of November, weather permitting. Illinois 5 (John Deere Road) in Moline. Work includes pavement patching and resurfacing from 16th Street to 35th Street, expansion joint replacement, deck patching and resurfacing of the structures carrying John Deere Road over 27th Street and Interstate 74. The entire project is expected to be completed by the end of October, weather permitting.

Work includes pavement patching and resurfacing from 16th Street to 35th Street, expansion joint replacement, deck patching and resurfacing of the structures carrying John Deere Road over 27th Street and Interstate 74. The entire project is expected to be completed by the end of October, weather permitting. Illinois 92 in Rock Island County. Work began July 15 to patch and resurface the Illinois 92 from Turkey Hollow Road to Illinois 192. Daytime lane closures will be utilized during the project, which is expected to be completed by mid-September, weather permitting.

Work began July 15 to patch and resurface the Illinois 92 from Turkey Hollow Road to Illinois 192. Daytime lane closures will be utilized during the project, which is expected to be completed by mid-September, weather permitting. I-74/280 over Shaffer Creek and I-88 at 248th Street North in Rock Island County. Work that painted two structures over Shaffer Creek and the structure carrying 248th Street North over I-88 was completed at the end of July.

Work that painted two structures over Shaffer Creek and the structure carrying 248th Street North over I-88 was completed at the end of July. U.S. 67 (Centennial Bridge) over Mississippi River. Work wrapped up in June on the second half of a two-year project to complete structural repairs and bearing replacements on the bridge.

Work wrapped up in June on the second half of a two-year project to complete structural repairs and bearing replacements on the bridge. U.S. 150 in Coal Valley . Work was completed in mid-July that milled, patched and resurfaced the road from U.S. 6 to East Third Street.

. Work was completed in mid-July that milled, patched and resurfaced the road from U.S. 6 to East Third Street. I-80 from the Rock River to U.S. 6 in Henry County . Work will include patching, resurfacing, and bridge repairs. Work is anticipated to start in 2025 and lane closures are anticipated.

. Work will include patching, resurfacing, and bridge repairs. Work is anticipated to start in 2025 and lane closures are anticipated. Illinois 84 in Colona from the Rock River to 0.2 miles north of U.S. 6. Work will include road reconstruction and an intersection improvement at Cleveland Road. The project is anticipated to begin in 2025.

"Illinois is getting serious about upgrading roads and bridges here in the Quad Cities," said state Sen. Mike Halpin (D-Rock Island). "These projects will boost long-term economic growth and keep the Quad Cities moving forward."





"Our region has several key economic advantages that we must expand, including transportation infrastructure," said state Rep. Gregg Johnson (D-East Moline). "These investments, along with others being made to our local roads, ports and railways will create jobs, will bring new businesses to our area and allow existing businesses to expand - and will put people to work on Day One."





"The Quad Cities region and the communities along the Mississippi River are gateways that connects Illinois families and businesses with not only Iowa, but all our neighboring western states," said state Rep. Ryan Spain (R-Peoria). "This overdue infrastructure investment will revitalize economic development and improve transportation connections to enhance the quality of life for everyone throughout the region."





Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but the first that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.





"We are extremely grateful for the work being done on John Deere Road through Rebuild Illinois," said Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati. "Infrastructure is the top issue for our residents and we're glad to see a partnership such as this making an impact on our transportation needs."





Accomplishments through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements. Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.





"These investments in the Quad City region will strengthen our system of multimodal transportation across the state," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Remember: If you are driving in Illinois this construction season, you will be driving through work zones. When you see orange, stay patient, drop the devices and slow down."



