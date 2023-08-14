Hawaii (DR-4724-HI) Rumor Control

Rumor: If I apply for disaster assistance, FEMA may confiscate my property or land if they deem it unlivable.

Fact:

This is not true. FEMA cannot seize your property or land.

When you apply for disaster assistance a FEMA inspector may be sent to verify the damage on your home. This is one of many factors reviewed to determine what kind of disaster assistance you may be eligible for. If the results of the inspection deem your home to be uninhabitable, that information is only used to determine the amount of FEMA assistance you may receive to make your home safe, sanitary and functional.