Jacob Krupp Promoted to Senior Analyst by martinwolf

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- martinwolf has announced the promotion of Jacob Krupp to the position of Senior Analyst. In this new role, Krupp is responsible for supporting the execution of M&A transactions, analyzing business performance, performing company and industry analyses, and working with and directly supporting clients.

Prior to joining martinwolf, Krupp was an Analyst at Piper Sandler & Co. Krupp graduated Summa Cum Laude from Arizona State University with a B.S. in Finance and a Minor in Real Estate and is a FINRA-Registered Broker.

Since joining martinwolf as an analyst, Krupp has consistently demonstrated exceptional dedication and expertise on client engagements. He has been instrumental in supporting significant transactions and manages the firm’s internship program.

“Jacob has displayed analytical, professional, and human qualities that far exceeded our hopes and expectations,” says Seth Collins, Managing Director for martinwolf. “He displays professionalism far beyond his years.”

About martinwolf:

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, with an office in Cleveland, martinwolf is a leading M&A Advisory focused on middle market companies in the IT Services and Supply Chain, Managed Services, Security and Software sectors. Since 1997, martinwolf has completed more than 250 transactions in more than 25 countries and sold eight divisions of Fortune 500 companies. In 2021, the firm acquired ITX, a leader in smaller mid-market (sub $25M) transactions.

martinwolf is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, visit www.martinwolf.com.

