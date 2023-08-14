BrightDot Names High Point University Fundraising Leader Chris Dudley as Executive Vice President
As new trends continue to shape the future of nonprofits, founder Bill Crouch recruits a successful fundraising professional and higher education leader.RALEIGH, NC, USA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “By 2030, the landscape of higher education will look a lot different from what we’ve known,” reads a recent report from Hanover Research. “The cultural shifts happening throughout society will continue to drive changes at the university and college levels. These trends will transform higher education in the future.”
The main headwind is the need for increased revenue - much of which will come from donations, grants, and endowments as state and federal funding and pandemic programs tighten their purse strings. BrightDot is seeing demand for their fundraising expertise skyrocket among nonprofits, community colleges and private universities.
“As a former college president, I understand these challenges,” explains William H. Crouch, Jr. “Our goal is to focus on their many opportunities - that’s where transformational change and real impact can happen.”
As the demand for fundraising insight increases, so has BrightDot’s team. Doubling their staff in the past year, 71-year-old Crouch has been quietly searching for their next generation of leadership. He certainly found a perfect fit in Chris Dudley.
Working at High Point University since 1999, on the leadership team since 2005, Dudley has played a pivotal role in the transformational growth at his alma mater. Under the leadership of President Nido R. Qubein, High Point has grown enrollment from 1,500 to 6,000, expanded the campus footprint from 91 to 520 acres, and built over 100 new buildings.
Today, HPU sits at #1 in US News and World Report’s Regional Colleges in the South rankings.
“Being mentored by President Qubein and working with dedicated faculty and staff at High Point University have been among the greatest blessings in my life. I'm extremely proud to have served as an integral part of the transformation of HPU into a nationally recognized university with an incredible future. After 24 years of dedicated service to my alma mater, I am honored to join Bill Crouch and the BrightDot team. BrightDot shares my passion for impacting lives by connecting generous philanthropic investors with nonprofit leaders who are changing the world,” says Dudley.
Prior to his departure from High Point, Dudley served as Senior Vice President for Development, leading a staff of 30 who are responsible for major gifts, planned gifts, annual gifts, athletic development, advancement services, and family and alumni engagement.
“Being a member of the team who raised over $400,000,000 since 2015 has been a privilege. I’m now ready to join another winning team at BrightDot and support nonprofit leaders around the world so that they in turn can impact the lives of thousands, perhaps millions of people.”
ABOUT BRIGHTDOT
Founded in 2015, Raleigh, N.C.-based BrightDot has partnered with hundreds of nonprofit organizations around the country to collaborate, strategize, and execute successful fundraising campaigns. Their work has advanced the missions of clients across many sectors including higher education, associations, and human services. Using a proprietary strategy they call Donors. Dreams. Delivered., BrightDot focuses on helping nonprofits engage high net worth philanthropists to provide transformational gifts. To learn more about BrightDot visit www.thebrightdot.com.
