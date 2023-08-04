THE HUMAN-ANIMAL ALLIANCE AWARDS GRANT
Twin Sisters Experience the Magic of Human-Animal Healing at RanchRALEIGH/DURHAM, NC, USA, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Human-Animal Alliance has joined forces with Hope Reins to help with the growing mental health crisis among teen girls in America by bringing animals and humans together.
The Human-Animal Alliance recently awarded Hope Reins a $16,000 grant that will sponsor two teen girls for 20 weeks in its equine mentorship program, beginning in August.
The grant provides 13-year-old twin sisters, both victims of trauma, the ability to heal through weekly one-on-one sessions with a trained mentor and horse at the 38-acre ranch.
The Human-Animal Alliance actively identifies vulnerable and in-need segments of the population and opens the door between them and animals that can provide the healing and support that they deserve. “We are truly honored to partner with Hope Reins. Prior to issuing this grant, our team scoured the country to identify the very best animal-assisted therapy programs available to trauma victims. While we considered many which were excellent, Hope Reins is in a class all its own. They are truly a remarkable operation, and we know with 100% certainty that the work they will do with these young women we’ve sponsored will transform their lives,” says Jackie Ducci, Founder of the nonprofit.
Jackie struggled with severe social anxiety as a child but found tremendous support and healing through her relationships with horses. “They saw and accepted me for exactly who I was when the rest of the world didn’t get me,” Jackie says. “Everyone deserves to know the life-changing benefits animals have to offer.”
Coincidentally, Hope Reins was launched because of very similar circumstances. Its Founder and CEO, Kim Tschirret, also experienced healing as a child with her horse after enduring an abusive, alcoholic home life. “Jackie has experienced first-hand how horses help us heal, and now she’s helping others do the same. She’s an amazing woman,” says Kim.
Hope Reins is one of the country’s leading faith-based equine mentorship programs. The ranch serves kids, aged 5-18, who are facing life-threatening trauma and pairs them with a trusted mentor and rescued horse for a series of 90-minute sessions over a 3-year period. This journey leads to resilience and coping skills that can last a lifetime.
All services are offered at no cost to kids and their families because of the generosity of individuals like Jackie and her organization, The Human-Animal Alliance.
