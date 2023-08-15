Steelhead Productions Earns Coveted Spot on Exhibitor Media Group’s 2023 Find It – Top 40

Steelhead Productions Earns Coveted Spot on Find It Top 40 List Steelhead Productions Logo

Find It – Top 40 highlights the best exhibit producers in the trade show industry; this is the 4th year Steelhead has been named to this prestige list.

Our people are our single greatest asset; none of this is possible without them. This award is a true testament to them and the high level of service and creativity we continue to provide our clients.” — Lance Randall, Chief Growth Officer

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Steelhead Productions, a premier event, exhibit, and marketing services provider, proudly announced its inclusion in the prestigious Exhibitor Group’s 2023 Find It - Top 40 earlier this year. Landing a place on this list is a significant honor, as recipients are amongst the country’s top exhibit producers in the industry. Renowned as an advocate for empowering and bolstering event marketers, Steelhead's recognition for “Service and Reliability” underscores its commitment to delivering innovative impact for brands.

Lance Randall, Chief Growth Officer of Steelhead, discussed how this recognition is a testament to the spirit and determination of the entire Steelhead team. “We are so proud to be recognized as one of the industry’s top performers. Our people are our single greatest asset; without them, none of this is possible. This award is a true testament to them and the high level of service and creativity we continue to provide our clients.”

Driven by a dedication to creating unique exhibit solutions that fit specific needs, Steelhead is known as a strong collaborator in the industry. Their portfolio reflects their versatile capabilities, highlighting award-winning booth designs that elevate brands' messages. As the only B Corp Certified trade show company in North America, Steelhead designs custom trade show exhibits with sustainability in mind that go beyond the norm, serving a wide range of brands - all through close collaboration with event planners.

Steelhead understands that preparing for a trade show can be overwhelming, so its goal is to utilize its expertise to provide a fun, stress-free experience that excites clients about their brand representation. They offer resources that empower clients to make informed decisions, effectively portraying the vision for their brand. To Steelhead Productions, their clients' success equals their team's success, and they will continue to find new ways to provide award-winning service for years to come.

About Steelhead Productions

Steelhead Productions designs and produces branded environments for trade shows and other temporary marketing events. Our company and services exist to support the brand’s event marketing professionals. We believe we are in the Human-to-Human business rather than the more typical B2B model. Event marketers constantly seek innovative strategies to elevate their brands using live marketing events. Doing so consistently promotes their success and shines a light on the brand and the brilliant marketing minds behind them—our customers.