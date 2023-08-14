Joseph Merritt & Company Now Offers 3D Documentation Services with Digital Twin Technology
Our team will come to your site to capture anything from small to large spaces — both inside and outside — with the highest level of detail.”HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Joseph Merritt & Company, a leader in commercial printing, scanning and digital document services, is now offering 3D capture technology scanning services to provide clients a comprehensive way to streamline project workflows, expedite site documentation, capture as-builts, and support stakeholder collaboration.
— Kevin Perry, President and COO
3D Documentation Services with Digital Twin Technology revolutionizes architecture by enhancing the design process, improving post-construction operations, and fostering seamless communication with clients. As a service provider, Joseph Merritt & Company provides this new technology to empower clients with invaluable insights, enabling smarter decision-making, increased productivity, added efficiencies in workflow, and overall cost reduction.
“As a leader in AEC technology solutions for more than 115 years, we are excited about our 3D Documentation and Digital Twin Technology services,” said Kevin Perry, President and COO of Joseph Merritt & Company. “Powered by Matterport, our 3D data platform, is a powerful, accurate, and quick way to document a building or property. Our team will come to your site to capture anything from small to large spaces — both inside and outside — with the highest level of detail.”
Features and benefits include:
● Go Beyond 3D Tours: Matterport digital twins provide an interactive and immersive experience, transforming how you visualize and engage with spaces.
● Add Notes: Collaborate with your team by adding comments within a 3D space, enabling effective communication.
● Accurate Measurements: Create precise measurements, ensuring your project planning and execution are flawless.
● High-Quality Outputs: Generate stunning 4K print quality photos, schematic floor plans, and guided tours to showcase your project in its best light.
● Versatile: Utilize Matterport digital twins for print and digital applications, ensuring your project shines wherever it appears.
For more information, visit https://josephmerritt.com/3d-documentation-scanning-services.
About Joseph Merritt & Company: Joseph Merritt & Company proudly serves four locations, including Hartford, CT, New Haven, CT, Danbury, CT, and Warwick, RI, with exceptional services in commercial printing and graphics, scanning and digital document services, and printer sales and service. Our dedicated team is committed to delivering high-quality solutions tailored to the specific needs of businesses in these areas.
