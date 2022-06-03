CPa Medical Billing Publishes the Ultimate Guide to Outsourced Medical Billing
Elevate your financial health to new heights with the help of an outsourced billing partner
Outsourcing your medical billing isn’t a straightforward decision. As with any major consideration, it’s important to take your time investigating the right solutions and vetting potential partners.”EAST HAVEN, CT, USA, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CPa Medical Billing, a premium outsourced medical billing company, has just published a comprehensive online guide entitled The Ultimate Guide to Outsourced Medical Billing on its website for immediate review. The guide is designed to help decision makers in health centers, hospitals and private practices understand if outsourced medical billing is right for them, and if so, what benefits to expect, how to identify the right partner and so much more.
— Carmen Pascarella, CEO and President
Running a successful healthcare organization is harder than ever given the complexity of healthcare payor reimbursement policies, the pandemic and an ongoing labor shortage. As a result, many organizations are outsourcing all or part of their medical billing to third-party companies. These highly specialized companies are experts who have the experience and manpower to immediately improve revenue cycles while also maximizing the financial health of your practice.
“Outsourcing your medical billing isn’t always a straightforward decision. As with any major consideration, it’s important to take your time investigating the right solutions and vetting potential partners,” says Carmen Pascarella, CEO and President of CPa Medical Billing.
Whether you’re seeking a short-or long-term engagement, finding a highly specialized and experienced partner can make a world of difference for you, your practice, your patients – and your bottom line.
The Ultimate Guide to Outsourced Medical Billing covers the following:
● What Is Outsourced Medical Billing?
● Industry Trends & Statistics
● Is Outsourced Medical Billing Right for You?
● Temp. Agency Staffing vs. Medical Billing Staffing
● Top Benefits of Outsourced Medical Billing
● How Much Does Outsourcing Cost?
● Medical Billing Partner Considerations & Qualifications
● FQHC/CHC Health Center Medical Billing: Important Considerations
● Common Misconceptions about Outsourced Medical Billing?
To access the guide, go here: https://cpamedicalbilling.com/the-ultimate-guide-to-outsourced-medical-billing/
About CPa Medical Billing
Established in 2003, CPa Medical Billing is an owner operated medical billing company serving over 1200 providers spread across 45 clients. We’re a US-based company with all staff working together within a single office (we do not offshore any work).
Our team of 75 employees is composed of expert medical billers (approx 50% are certified professional coders) with extensive experience in health center billing as well as the following single specialties; Behavioral Health, Cardiology, Dental, Dermatology, Endoscopy, ENT, Family Practice, Gastroenterology, General Surgery, Gynecology, Internal Medicine/Primary Care, Laboratory, Neurology, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Pediatrics, Pain Management, Physical Medicine & Rehab, Psychiatry, Rheumatology, Urgent Care, Urology and more
Regarding software expertise, we’re experts using the following platforms; EPIC, eClinicalWorks (ecw), NextGen, Centricity, Greenway/Intergy and Modernizing Medicine (ema) as well as others
We pride ourselves in taking full accountability of your revenue cycle and becoming a true partner in the success of your medical practice. We insert our tried and proven ways to optimize workflows which always increase revenues while also decreasing the time to collect reimbursements to just 14-30 days!
https://cpamedicalbilling.com
John Sullivan
CPa Medical Billing
+1 888-350-5399
jsullivan@cpambc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Medical Billing Service and Provider Credentialing Service