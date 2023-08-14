I Scream Arcade Opens Its Doors in Breckenridge, CO

I Scream Arcade opens a 4,000 sq ft gaming spot at 105 S Main St, offering over 30 arcade games for all ages, set to become a local entertainment hotspot.

We're thrilled to add another layer of entertainment to Breckenridge's charm, providing a space for lasting memories"”
— Aviv Dahan
BRECKENRIDGE, COLORADO, USA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The town of Breckenridge is set to welcome a new entertainment hub as I Scream Arcade unveils its state-of-the-art facility at 105 S Main St, Breckenridge, CO 80424. Spanning over 4,000 square feet, the arcade promises a delightful experience for gaming enthusiasts of all ages.

The arcade boasts a diverse collection of over 30 different types of arcade games, ranging from classic basketball hooping to the latest video games. Players can immerse themselves in hours of fun and stand a chance to win a variety of amazing prizes.

Aviv Dahan, a spokesperson for I Scream Arcade, shared her excitement about the launch. "Breckenridge has always been a vibrant community, and we're thrilled to add another layer of entertainment to its charm. Our goal is to provide a space where families, friends, and visitors can create lasting memories," he said.

Located in the heart of Breckenridge, the arcade is easily accessible and is expected to become a popular destination for both locals and tourists. The spacious venue ensures that visitors have ample room to explore and enjoy their favorite games without feeling crowded.

For those interested in experiencing the magic of I Scream Arcade, more details can be found on the official website.

About I Scream Arcade:

I Scream Arcade is a modern entertainment center located in Breckenridge, CO. With a vast selection of games and a commitment to providing a top-notch gaming experience, the arcade aims to be a go-to destination for fun-seekers in the region.

Breckenridge Ultimate Indoor Arcade & Gaming Experience

