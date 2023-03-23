Bay Area Residents Rely on Clever Design for Income-Boosting ADUs

Clever Design & Remodeling offers creative and affordable Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) to Bay Area residents for added living space, rental income, and more.

Clever Design and Remodeling offers creative and professional designers and offers a free consultation and budget-friendly estimate, using their experience to review and assess the space.
— Roy Levy
SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- San Jose, CA–Clever Design & Remodeling, an award-winning building and design firm, just got cleverer. Their Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) offer San Francisco residents the opportunity to add additional space to their homes. A 2016 program means that owners of single-family homes and multi-family buildings can add an in-law unit, a garden cottage, a home office, a long-or-short term rental unit for extra income, or for any other purpose they can imagine.

Clever Design and Remodeling offers four types of ADUs, all adding value to your home while creating more space.

A Conversion ADU is when an existing space, such as a sunroom or garage, is converted to create an additional dwelling. Or property owners can add an Attached ADU, an additional unit on the property connected to a single-family home.

A Detached ADU is separate from the primary home and is structurally independent, which can generate rental earnings while affording tenants and the property owner complete privacy. A Junior ADU is constructed within a single-family home and cannot exceed 500 square feet. These ADUs can only be used for long-term rentals.

Clever Design and Remodeling offers creative and professional designers and offers a free consultation and budget-friendly estimate, using their experience to review and assess the space. Once hired, Clever will work with all necessary government agencies and obtain the necessary waivers and permits. Then, they generate a space that meets the client’s needs.

Clever Design and Remodeling has an A+ rating from the BBB and serves the entire Bay Area from its offices in San Jose. In addition to ADUs, they offer design and construction services for kitchens, bathrooms, decks, room additions, and any other type of home remodeling.

Remodling Contracotrs in The Bay Area

