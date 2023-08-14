Polaris Aero Receives NASA Small Business Innovation Research Award
Polaris Aero received a NASA Small Business Innovation Research award to understand how A.I. can provide a more proactive and predictive approach to safety.
The integration of A.I. into our VOCUS safety platform will provide next-generation capabilities to help transform aviation from a compliance-based industry into one that’s intelligence-based.”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Polaris Aero LLC, a leader in aviation safety software, has received a NASA Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) award in support of NASA’s System-Wide Safety Project within the Airspace Operations and Safety Program. With the award, Polaris Aero will research the integration of artificial intelligence (A.I.) into its cloud-based VOCUS Safety Intelligence Platform.
The goal of the project is to better understand A.I.’s ability to accurately identify hidden hazards and provide a more proactive and predictive approach to safety. The project will ultimately increase the safety capabilities of Polaris Aero’s VOCUS Safety Intelligence Platform and NASA's In-Time Aviation Safety Management System.
“We are excited to be partnering with NASA,” said Chris Connor, Co-Founder and CEO of Polaris Aero. “The integration of A.I. into our VOCUS safety platform will provide next-generation capabilities to help transform aviation from a compliance-based industry into one that’s intelligence-based.”
The SBIR program was established by Congress in 1982, and provides competitive, award-based resources that enable small businesses to develop new technologies and facilitate commercializing innovation. Polaris Aero has received previous SBIR awards with the U.S. Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) and AFWERX, a Technology Directorate of the AFRL and the innovation arm of the Air Force.
About Polaris Aero
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Polaris Aero is an aviation software company specializing in risk analysis and safety management. Through the firm’s VOCUS Safety Intelligence platform, users gain centralized access to all Polaris Aero applications, including FlightRisk and VOCUS SMS. By transforming data into actionable insights, Polaris Aero helps aviation professionals learn valuable lessons before an incident occurs. For more information, or to request a software demonstration, visit polarisaero.com.
