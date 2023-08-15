EvidenceCare Celebrates Ranking No. 436 on the Inc. 5000 List

For the 2nd consecutive year, EvidenceCare was included on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies ranking No. 436 overall and No. 9 in Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, August 15, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Inc. revealed today that EvidenceCare – the innovative, EHR-integrated clinical decision support software company – ranks No. 436 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.EvidenceCare secured a spot on the INC 5000 list for the second consecutive year (previously No. 1028) with its consistent, accelerated growth and clinched No. 36 in Health Services, No. 9 in Tennessee, and No. 8 in the Greater Nashville area.“Being included in the INC 5000 list for the second year in a row is an extraordinary achievement that reflects the dedicated efforts of our entire team,” said Bo Bartholomew, CEO of EvidenceCare. “We are immensely proud to be recognized alongside other forward-thinking companies that are reshaping their industries. This achievement underscores our commitment to empowering better care decisions for clinicians and the patients they serve."The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent.In honor of being in the Top 500, EvidenceCare will also be featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”Methodology:Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.About EvidenceCare:EvidenceCare is a new type of clinical decision support system (CDSS) with its EHR-integrated and content-agnostic platform that empowers better care decisions by improving clinical workflows. Founded in response to the professional experience of emergency physician Dr. Brian Fengler, the platform provides clinicians with evidence-based insights and measurable outcomes that improve hospital margins. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, EvidenceCare is a 2x honoree of the INC 5000 list of fastest growing companies and one of Nashville Business Journal’s Best Places to Work.

