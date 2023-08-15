Submit Release
Entoro Services LLC. Signs over 5K SQ FT New Lease at North Post Oak Road

Boxer Property is excited to announce the new 5,545 SF lease with Entoro Services.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BoxerProperty.com is excited to announce the new 5,545 SF lease with Entoro Services, at 720 North Post Oak Road negotiated by Boxer’s Senior Broker, Trey Miller.

Entoro Capital, LLC, provides advice and services to a wide range of established and growth-oriented businesses around the world. They offer financial and strategic advisory services that include Capital Formation, M&A, A&D, leveraged finance, equity or equity-linked financing, restructuring, and recapitalization solutions.

James C Row, president at Entoro Services, commented “We are thrilled to sign with Boxer Property, who’s reputation and seamless leasing process, were an important part of us leasing this excellently located property."

720 North Post Oak Road is centrally located in Houston and offers spacious common areas and conference rooms, an on-site deli , close proximity to the Metro Busline , and a large parking garage.

About Boxer Property
Boxer Property is celebrating over 30 years as an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerPrperty.com

Andy Hilditch
Boxer Property
+1 713-777-7368
