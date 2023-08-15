Alioth Makes 2023 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in U.S.
Three-Year Revenue Growth of 120%, Launch of EssentialDx, Helped Secure Spot on Prestigious List
Alioth's growth and recognition on the Inc. 5000 are a testament to the unwavering trust and collaboration we share with our valued partners”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alioth, a national technology-enabled executive search firm for life sciences companies of all stages, is proud to announce it’s been named to the prestigious 2023 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in the United States, ranking in at 3,896!
— Janet Stafford, CEO of Alioth
Alioth's inclusion on the prestigious list highlights its outstanding accomplishments in the face of the monumental economic headwinds of 2020 and beyond. The company achieved an impressive 120% revenue growth in 2022 compared to 2019. Alioth's innovative and agile spirit served as a beacon of growth during this period, introducing new services, most notably its ambitious new organizational diagnostics platform, EssentialDx.
“Amidst some of the most challenging economic conditions of our lifetimes, Alioth's growth and recognition on the Inc. 5000 are a testament to the unwavering trust and collaboration we share with our valued partners,” says Janet Stafford, CEO of Alioth. “Our commitment to innovation, centered on crafting bespoke solutions attuned to the unique needs of every customer, has been pivotal to our perseverance and growth,” Stafford continued.
EssentialDx taps into the new frontier of enterprise data to provide transformative insights that directly address the highest priorities of today’s c-suite, giving them the “cheat code” that they’ve always wanted. Leveraging AI, augmented by human intelligence and solutions like OrgDx, SearchDx, and BrandDx, EssentialDx makes business analytics easy and affordable.
The Inc. 5000 represents the most successful companies within one of the most dynamic segments of the U.S. economy, independent businesses! Companies like Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other highly recognizable names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.
“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires — is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our Future.”
“We are deeply honored to be part of the Inc. 5000 class of 2023 and remain committed to empowering our clients with the talent and insights they need to invent groundbreaking therapies that will illuminate our future and transform countless lives,” Ms. Stafford added.
For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.
###
About Alioth
Alioth is an innovative executive search firm that specializes in helping life sciences companies of all sizes and stages find exceptional leadership talent and build resilient organizations. With a focus on improving executive hiring outcomes for all stakeholders, Alioth has developed a suite of technology-enabled solutions that help clients optimize the talent acquisition lifecycle and build successful, resilient organizations. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, the company serves clients across the United States and internationally, drawing on a team of experienced consultants and a cutting-edge approach to data analytics for organizational and talent insights.
About EssentialDx
EssentialDx exists to empower leaders during critical inflection points, helping them drive performance, foster resilient and adaptive cultures, and attract, engage, and retain top talent. Our innovative diagnostic solutions provide deep insights and actionable recommendations that empower decisions that lead to sustainable success. With EssentialDx as a trusted ally, leaders have the tools and knowledge to navigate change, optimize their organization, and create an environment where both their people and their business thrive.
David Jones
Elkordy Global Strategies
djones@elkordyglobal.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn