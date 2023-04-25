Alioth named Top 40 Executive Search Firm by Hunt Scanlon Media for the Second Consecutive Year

Hunt Scanlon Top 40 Life Sciences Executive Search Firms
Alioth, a leader in executive search for life sciences companies, has been recognized as one of the top 40 life sciences search firms by Hunt Scanlon.
AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alioth, a leading executive recruiting firm specializing in the life sciences industry, has been recognized for the second consecutive year as one of the Top 40 executive search firms by Hunt Scanlon Media. Hunt Scanlon Media is a respected source of news and analysis in the human capital sector.
Since its establishment just over four years ago, Alioth has been committed to developing a unique type of search firm that adopts a tech-native approach to significantly enhance the search process and outcomes for all stakeholders. The company's devotion to innovation and excellence is evident in its recent recognition as one of the Top 40 executive search firms by Hunt Scanlon Media.
"We are honored and grateful to be recognized for the second consecutive year as one of the Top 40 executive search firms by Hunt Scanlon Media," said Janet Stafford, Founder and CEO of Alioth. "Our continued success is a result of our innovative approach to executive search and our team's unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional results for our clients."
Alioth's team comprises experienced recruiters with deep industry knowledge and a passion for connecting outstanding leaders with companies where they can make an impact in their field. The company's approach to executive search is founded on the belief that eliminating bad hires is critical to the success of both companies and candidates.
Recently, Alioth announced SearchDx, an AI-powered executive search solution that transforms the way companies find and hire top talent. With advanced algorithms and data analytics, it provides custom insights and recommendations to identify and attract the best executive candidates, and ultimately, it improves hiring outcomes and ROI for clients and candidates.
As part of the company’s continued growth, Alioth appointed Emma Lisa Lesica as Vice President of Client Solutions. With experience in talent development, organizational change, and retained search, Lesica will play a key role in expanding Alioth's market reach and driving the adoption of its organizational and talent success platform.
"We are committed to continuing our mission of eliminating bad hires and connecting outstanding leaders with the most innovative life sciences companies in the world," said Stafford. "We are excited about the future and look forward to contributing to the growth and success of our customers."
About Alioth
Alioth is an innovative executive search firm that specializes in helping life sciences companies of all sizes and stages find exceptional leadership talent and build resilient organizations. With a focus on improving executive hiring outcomes for all stakeholders, Alioth has developed a suite of technology-enabled solutions that help clients optimize the talent acquisition lifecycle and build successful, resilient organizations. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, the company serves clients across the United States and internationally, drawing on a team of experienced consultants and a cutting-edge approach to data analytics for organizational and talent insights.
